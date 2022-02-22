Schließen

Cation and anion substitutions in hybrid perovskites

  • Organic or inorganic (A) metal (M) halide (X) perovskites (AMX(3)) are semiconductor materials setting the basis for the development of highly efficient, low-cost and multijunction solar energy conversion devices. The best efficiencies nowadays are obtained with mixed compositions containing methylammonium, formamidinium, Cs and Rb as well as iodine, bromine and chlorine as anions. The understanding of fundamental properties such as crystal structure and its effect on the band gap, as well as their phase stability is essential. In this systematic study X-ray diffraction and photoluminescense spectroscopy were applied to evaluate structural and optoelectronic properties of hybrid perovskites with mixed compositions.

Author details:Frederike Lehmann, Silvia Binet, Alexandra Franz, Andreas TaubertORCiDGND, Susan Schorr
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/PVSC.2018.8547645
ISBN:978-1-5386-8529-7
ISSN:2159-2330
ISSN:2159-2349
Title of parent work (English):7th World Conference on Photovoltaic Energy Conversion (WCPEC) (A Joint Conference of 45th IEEE PVSC, 28th PVSEC & 34th EU PVSEC)
Subtitle (English):solubility limits and phase stabilizing effects
Publisher:IEEE
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/11/29
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/22
Number of pages:4
First page:1555
Last Page:1558
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

