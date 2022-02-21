Schließen

Beyond Surveys

Metadaten
Author details:Christoph MatthiesORCiDGND, Ralf TeusnerORCiD, Günter HesseORCiD
ISBN:978-1-5386-1174-6
ISBN:978-1-5386-1175-3
ISSN:0190-5848
Title of parent work (English):2018 IEEE Frontiers in Education (FIE) Conference
Subtitle (English):Analyzing software development artifacts to assess teaching efforts
Publisher:IEEE
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/21
Tag:Educational Data Mining; Kanban; Scrum; capstone course; development artifacts; software engineering
Number of pages:9
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

