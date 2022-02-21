Schließen

Investigating Lexical Progression through Lexical Diversity Metrics in a Corpus of French L3

  • This article presents a corpus-based evaluation of 13 lexical diversity metrics as measures of longitudinal progression in written productions of learners of French as third language (L3). Our case study (24 learners, 3 productions per learner in the course of 3 months) deals with a semi-longitudinal corpus, where each of the productions is supposed to be more complex than the previous one. Random forests (Breiman, 2001; Hothorn et al., 2019) are used in order to see whether lexical diversity metric scores capture enough vocabulary diversity progression to predict the production wave. We report that lexical diversity metrics capture lexical progression through the three productions of each student. In particular, two metrics appear to be the most informative for lexical progression: Herdan’s C and Yule’s K.

Author details:Paula LissonORCiD, Nicolas Ballier
DOI:https://doi.org/10.4000/discours.9950
ISSN:1963-1723
Title of parent work (English):Discours : revue de linguistique, psycholinguistique et informatique
Publisher:Université de Paris-Sorbonne, Maion Recherche
Place of publishing:Paris
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/21
Tag:L3 French; learner corpora; lexical diversity
Issue:23
Number of pages:24
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
License (German):License LogoCC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International

