Towards improving data transfer efficiency for accelerators using hardware compression

  • The overhead of moving data is the major limiting factor in todays hardware, especially in heterogeneous systems where data needs to be transferred frequently between host and accelerator memory. With the increasing availability of hardware-based compression facilities in modern computer architectures, this paper investigates the potential of hardware-accelerated I/O Link Compression as a promising approach to reduce data volumes and transfer time, thus improving the overall efficiency of accelerators in heterogeneous systems. Our considerations are focused on On-the-Fly compression in both Single-Node and Scale-Out deployments. Based on a theoretical analysis, this paper demonstrates the feasibility of hardware-accelerated On-the-Fly I/O Link Compression for many workloads in a Scale-Out scenario, and for some even in a Single-Node scenario. These findings are confirmed in a preliminary evaluation using software-and hardware-based implementations of the 842 compression algorithm.

Metadaten
Author details:Max PlauthORCiDGND, Andreas PolzeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/CANDARW.2018.00031
ISBN:978-1-5386-9184-7
Title of parent work (English):Sixth International Symposium on Computing and Networking Workshops (CANDARW)
Publisher:IEEE
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/12/27
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/21
Tag:Data compression; accelerator architectures; data transfer; hardware
Number of pages:7
First page:125
Last Page:131
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke

