Introduction
|Author details:
|Gesine MüllerGND, Jorge Joaquin LocaneORCiDGND, Benjamin LoyORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1515/9783110549577-001
|ISBN:
|978-3-11-054957-7
|ISBN:
|978-3-11-054952-2
|ISSN:
|2513-0757
|Title of parent work (English):
|Re-mapping World Literature: Writing, Book Markets and Epistemologies between Latin America and the Global South / Escrituras, mercados y epistemologías entre América Latina y el Sur Global
|Publisher:
|De Gruyter
|Place of publishing:
|Berlin
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/03/05
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2022/02/21
|Number of pages:
|12
|First page:
|1
|Last Page:
|12
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|DDC classification:
|4 Sprache / 44 Französisch, romanische Sprachen allgemein / 440 Romanische Sprachen; Französisch
|License (English):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung 3.0 Unported