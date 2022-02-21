Schließen

SEE: Towards semi-supervised end-to-end scene text recognition

  • Detecting and recognizing text in natural scene images is a challenging, yet not completely solved task. In recent years several new systems that try to solve at least one of the two sub-tasks (text detection and text recognition) have been proposed. In this paper we present SEE, a step towards semi-supervised neural networks for scene text detection and recognition, that can be optimized end-to-end. Most existing works consist of multiple deep neural networks and several pre-processing steps. In contrast to this, we propose to use a single deep neural network, that learns to detect and recognize text from natural images, in a semi-supervised way. SEE is a network that integrates and jointly learns a spatial transformer network, which can learn to detect text regions in an image, and a text recognition network that takes the identified text regions and recognizes their textual content. We introduce the idea behind our novel approach and show its feasibility, by performing a range of experiments on standard benchmark datasets, where weDetecting and recognizing text in natural scene images is a challenging, yet not completely solved task. In recent years several new systems that try to solve at least one of the two sub-tasks (text detection and text recognition) have been proposed. In this paper we present SEE, a step towards semi-supervised neural networks for scene text detection and recognition, that can be optimized end-to-end. Most existing works consist of multiple deep neural networks and several pre-processing steps. In contrast to this, we propose to use a single deep neural network, that learns to detect and recognize text from natural images, in a semi-supervised way. SEE is a network that integrates and jointly learns a spatial transformer network, which can learn to detect text regions in an image, and a text recognition network that takes the identified text regions and recognizes their textual content. We introduce the idea behind our novel approach and show its feasibility, by performing a range of experiments on standard benchmark datasets, where we achieve competitive results.show moreshow less

Author details:Christian BartzORCiD, Haojin YangGND, Christoph MeinelORCiDGND
ISBN:978-1-57735-800-8
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of the Thirty-Second AAAI Conference on Artificial Intelligence, Thirtieth Innovative Applications of Artificial Intelligence Conference, Eight Symposium on Educational Advances in Artificial Intelligence
Publisher:ASSOC Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence
Place of publishing:Palo Alto
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/21
Volume:10
Number of pages:8
First page:6674
Last Page:6681
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

