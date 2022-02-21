Schließen

Introducing temporal stable models for linear dynamic logic

  • We propose a new temporal extension of the logic of Here-and-There (HT) and its equilibria obtained by combining it with dynamic logic over (linear) traces. Unlike previous temporal extensions of HT based on linear temporal logic, the dynamic logic features allow us to reason about the composition of actions. For instance, this can be used to exercise fine grained control when planning in robotics, as exemplified by GOLOG. In this paper, we lay the foundations of our approach, and refer to it as Linear Dynamic Equilibrium Logic, or simply DEL. We start by developing the formal framework of DEL and provide relevant characteristic results. Among them, we elaborate upon the relationships to traditional linear dynamic logic and previous temporal extensions of HT.

Metadaten
Author details:Anne-Gwenn Bosser, Pedro Cabalar, Martin Dieguez, Torsten H. SchaubORCiDGND
URL:https://www.dc.fi.udc.es/~cabalar/del.pdf
Title of parent work (English):16th International Conference on Principles of Knowledge Representation and Reasoning
Publisher:ASSOC Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence
Place of publishing:Palo Alto
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/21
Number of pages:10
First page:12
Last Page:21
Funding institution:MINECO, Spain [TIC2017-84453-P]; Xunta de Galicia, SpainXunta de Galicia [GPC ED431B 2016/035, ED431G/01]; DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [SCHA 550/9, ANR-12-ASTR-0020]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
