Schließen

A quantifiable trustmModel for Blockchain-based identity management

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Andreas Grüner, Alexander MühleORCiD, Tatiana GayvoronskayaGND, Christoph MeinelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/Cybermatics_2018.2018.00250
ISBN:978-1-5386-7975-3
Title of parent work (English):IEEE 2018 International Congress on Cybermatics / 2018 IEEE Conferences on Internet of Things, Green Computing and Communications, cyber, physical and Social Computing, Smart Data, Blockchain, Computer and Information Technology
Publisher:IEEE
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/06/03
Completion year:2019
Release date:2022/02/17
Tag:Blockchain; digital identity; distributed ledger technology; identity management; self-sovereign identity; trust
Number of pages:8
First page:1475
Last Page:1482
Organizational units:An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.