Schließen

Rabbinische Leitfigur

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Christoph SchulteGND
ISSN:0174-4909
Title of parent work (German):Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung
Subtitle (German):Michael Meyer legt eine Biographie von Leo Baeck vor
Publisher:Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung GmbH
Place of publishing:Frankfurt
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2021/09/14
Completion year:2021
Release date:2022/02/17
Volume:2021
First page:10
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.