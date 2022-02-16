Schließen

ASP-Based Time-Bounded Planning for Logistics Robots

  • Manufacturing industries are undergoing a major paradigm shift towards more autonomy. Automated planning and scheduling then becomes a necessity. The Planning and Execution Competition for Logistics Robots in Simulation held at ICAPS is based on this scenario and provides an interesting testbed. However, the posed problem is challenging as also demonstrated by the somewhat weak results in 2017. The domain requires temporal reasoning and dealing with uncertainty. We propose a novel planning system based on Answer Set Programming and the Clingo solver to tackle these problems and incentivize robot cooperation. Our results show a significant performance improvement, both, in terms of lowering computational requirements and better game metrics.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Björn Schäpers, Tim Niemueller, Gerhard LakemeyerORCiD, Martin GebserORCiDGND, Torsten SchaubORCiDGND
ISSN:2334-0835
ISSN:2334-0843
Title of parent work (English):Twenty-Eighth International Conference on Automated Planning and Scheduling (ICAPS 2018)
Publisher:ASSOC Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence
Place of publishing:Palo Alto
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/16
Number of pages:9
First page:509
Last Page:517
Funding institution:German National Science Foundation (DFG) research unit FOR 1513 on Hybrid Reasoning for Intelligent SystemsGerman Research Foundation (DFG)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.