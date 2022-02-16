Schließen

  • When developing a real-walking virtual reality experience, designers generally create virtual locations to fit a specific tracking volume. Unfortunately, this prevents the resulting experience from running on a smaller or differently shaped tracking volume. To address this, we present a software system called Scenograph. The core of Scenograph is a tracking volume-independent representation of real-walking experiences. Scenograph instantiates the experience to a tracking volume of given size and shape by splitting the locations into smaller ones while maintaining narrative structure. In our user study, participants' ratings of realism decreased significantly when existing techniques were used to map a 25m2 experience to 9m2 and an L-shaped 8m2 tracking volume. In contrast, ratings did not differ when Scenograph was used to instantiate the experience.

Author details:Sebastian MarweckiORCiDGND, Patrick Baudisch
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1145/3242587.3242648
ISBN:978-1-4503-5948-1
Title of parent work (English):UIST '18: Proceedings of the 31st Annual ACM Symposium on User Interface Software and Technology
Subtitle (English):Fitting Real-Walking VR Experiences into Various Tracking Volumes
Publisher:Association for Computing Machinery
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/10/11
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/16
Tag:Virtual reality; locomotion; real-walking
Number of pages:10
First page:511
Last Page:520
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

