Beware of SMOMBIES

  • Several research evaluated the user's style of walking for the verification of a claimed identity and showed high authentication accuracies in many settings. In this paper we present a system that successfully verifies a user's identity based on many real world smartphone placements and yet not regarded interactions while walking. Our contribution is the distinction of all considered activities into three distinct subsets and a specific one-class Support Vector Machine per subset. Using sensor data of 30 participants collected in a semi-supervised study approach, we prove that unsupervised verification is possible with very low false-acceptance and false-rejection rates. We furthermore show that these subsets can be distinguished with a high accuracy and demonstrate that this system can be deployed on off-the-shelf smartphones.

Metadaten
Author details:Eric Klieme, Christian TietzGND, Christoph MeinelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/TrustCom/BigDataSE.2018.00096
ISBN:978-1-5386-4387-7
ISBN:978-1-5386-4389-1
ISSN:2324-9013
Title of parent work (English):The 17th IEEE International Conference on Trust, Security and Privacy in Computing and Communications (IEEE TrustCom 2018)/the 12th IEEE International Conference on Big Data Science and Engineering (IEEE BigDataSE 2018)
Subtitle (English):Verification of Users based on Activities while Walking
Publisher:IEEE
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/09/06
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/16
Tag:activities; authentication; behavioral; continuous; gait; smartphone; verification
Number of pages:10
First page:651
Last Page:660
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

