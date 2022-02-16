Beware of SMOMBIES
- Several research evaluated the user's style of walking for the verification of a claimed identity and showed high authentication accuracies in many settings. In this paper we present a system that successfully verifies a user's identity based on many real world smartphone placements and yet not regarded interactions while walking. Our contribution is the distinction of all considered activities into three distinct subsets and a specific one-class Support Vector Machine per subset. Using sensor data of 30 participants collected in a semi-supervised study approach, we prove that unsupervised verification is possible with very low false-acceptance and false-rejection rates. We furthermore show that these subsets can be distinguished with a high accuracy and demonstrate that this system can be deployed on off-the-shelf smartphones.
|Eric Klieme, Christian TietzGND, Christoph MeinelORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1109/TrustCom/BigDataSE.2018.00096
|978-1-5386-4387-7
|978-1-5386-4389-1
|2324-9013
|The 17th IEEE International Conference on Trust, Security and Privacy in Computing and Communications (IEEE TrustCom 2018)/the 12th IEEE International Conference on Big Data Science and Engineering (IEEE BigDataSE 2018)
|Verification of Users based on Activities while Walking
|IEEE
|New York
|Other
|English
|2018/09/06
|2018
|2022/02/16
|activities; authentication; behavioral; continuous; gait; smartphone; verification
|10
|651
|660
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|Referiert