Abrupt transitions in time series with uncertainties
- Identifying abrupt transitions is a key question in various disciplines. Existing transition detection methods, however, do not rigorously account for time series uncertainties, often neglecting them altogether or assuming them to be independent and qualitatively similar. Here, we introduce a novel approach suited to handle uncertainties by representing the time series as a time-ordered sequence of probability density functions. We show how to detect abrupt transitions in such a sequence using the community structure of networks representing probabilities of recurrence. Using our approach, we detect transitions in global stock indices related to well-known periods of politico-economic volatility. We further uncover transitions in the El Niño-Southern Oscillation which coincide with periods of phase locking with the Pacific Decadal Oscillation. Finally, we provide for the first time an ‘uncertainty-aware’ framework which validates the hypothesis that ice-rafting events in the North Atlantic during the Holocene were synchronous with aIdentifying abrupt transitions is a key question in various disciplines. Existing transition detection methods, however, do not rigorously account for time series uncertainties, often neglecting them altogether or assuming them to be independent and qualitatively similar. Here, we introduce a novel approach suited to handle uncertainties by representing the time series as a time-ordered sequence of probability density functions. We show how to detect abrupt transitions in such a sequence using the community structure of networks representing probabilities of recurrence. Using our approach, we detect transitions in global stock indices related to well-known periods of politico-economic volatility. We further uncover transitions in the El Niño-Southern Oscillation which coincide with periods of phase locking with the Pacific Decadal Oscillation. Finally, we provide for the first time an ‘uncertainty-aware’ framework which validates the hypothesis that ice-rafting events in the North Atlantic during the Holocene were synchronous with a weakened Asian summer monsoon.…
|Author details:
|Bedartha GoswamiORCiDGND, Niklas BoersORCiDGND, Aljoscha RheinwaltORCiDGND, Norbert MarwanORCiDGND, Jobst HeitzigORCiDGND, Sebastian Franz Martin BreitenbachGND, Jürgen KurthsORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-017-02456-6
|ISSN:
|2041-1723
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29298987
|Title of parent work (English):
|Nature Communications
|Publisher:
|Nature Publ. Group
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/01/03
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2022/02/16
|Volume:
|9
|Number of pages:
|10
|Funding institution:
|DFG/FAPESP [IRTG 1740/TRP 2011/50151-0]; DFG project IUCLiDGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [DFG MA4759/8]; Alexander von Humboldt FoundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation; German Federal Ministry for Education and ResearchFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF); DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG); Government of the Russian Federation [14.Z50.31.0033]; European Unions Horizon Research and Innovation programme under the Marie Sklodowska-Curie grantEuropean Union (EU) [691037]; MWFK Brandenburg
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|External remark:
|Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 576