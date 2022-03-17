Stereoselective Construction of C-C Double Bonds via Olefin Metathesis: From Tethered Reactions to Water-Soluble Catalysts for Stereoretentive Metathesis

Natural products have proved to be a major resource in the discovery and development of many pharmaceuticals that are in use today. There is a wide variety of biologically active natural products that contain conjugated polyenes or benzofuran structures. Therefore, new synthetic methods for the construction of such building blocks are of great interest to synthetic chemists. The recently developed one-pot tethered ring-closing metathesis approach allows for the formation of Z,E-dienoates in high stereoselectivity. The extension of this method with a Julia-Kocienski olefination protocol would allow for the formation of conjugated trienes in a stereoselective manner. This strategy was applied in the total synthesis of conjugated triene containing (+)-bretonin B. Additionally, investigations of cross metathesis using methyl substituted olefins were pursued. This methodology was applied, as a one-pot cross metathesis/ring-closing metathesis sequence, in the total synthesis of benzofuran containing 7-methoxywutaifuranal. Finally, the

Natural products have proved to be a major resource in the discovery and development of many pharmaceuticals that are in use today. There is a wide variety of biologically active natural products that contain conjugated polyenes or benzofuran structures. Therefore, new synthetic methods for the construction of such building blocks are of great interest to synthetic chemists. The recently developed one-pot tethered ring-closing metathesis approach allows for the formation of Z,E-dienoates in high stereoselectivity. The extension of this method with a Julia-Kocienski olefination protocol would allow for the formation of conjugated trienes in a stereoselective manner. This strategy was applied in the total synthesis of conjugated triene containing (+)-bretonin B. Additionally, investigations of cross metathesis using methyl substituted olefins were pursued. This methodology was applied, as a one-pot cross metathesis/ring-closing metathesis sequence, in the total synthesis of benzofuran containing 7-methoxywutaifuranal. Finally, the design and synthesis of a catalyst for stereoretentive metathesis in aqueous media was investigated.

…