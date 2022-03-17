Stereoselective Construction of C-C Double Bonds via Olefin Metathesis: From Tethered Reactions to Water-Soluble Catalysts for Stereoretentive Metathesis
Stereoselektiver Aufbau von C-C-Doppelbindungen durch Olefinmetathese: Von gebundenen Reaktionen zu wasserlöslichen Katalysatoren für die stereoretentive Metathese
Natural products have proved to be a major resource in the discovery and development of many pharmaceuticals that are in use today. There is a wide variety of biologically active natural products that contain conjugated polyenes or benzofuran structures. Therefore, new synthetic methods for the construction of such building blocks are of great interest to synthetic chemists. The recently developed one-pot tethered ring-closing metathesis approach allows for the formation of Z,E-dienoates in high stereoselectivity. The extension of this method with a Julia-Kocienski olefination protocol would allow for the formation of conjugated trienes in a stereoselective manner. This strategy was applied in the total synthesis of conjugated triene containing (+)-bretonin B. Additionally, investigations of cross metathesis using methyl substituted olefins were pursued. This methodology was applied, as a one-pot cross metathesis/ring-closing metathesis sequence, in the total synthesis of benzofuran containing 7-methoxywutaifuranal. Finally, the design and synthesis of a catalyst for stereoretentive metathesis in aqueous media was investigated.
Naturstoffe haben sich als wichtige Ressource für die Entdeckung und Entwicklung zahlreicher Arzneimittel erwiesen, die heute verwendet werden. Es gibt eine Vielzahl biologisch aktiver Naturstoffe, die konjugierte Polyene oder Benzofuranstrukturen enthalten. Daher sind neue Synthesemethoden für die Herstellung solcher Bausteine für synthetische Chemiker von großem Interesse. Der kürzlich entwickelte Ein-Topf-Ansatz der tethered ring-closing metathesis ermöglicht die Bildung von Z,E-Dienoaten in hoher Stereoselektivität. Die Erweiterung dieser Methode mit einem Julia-Kocienski-Olefinierungsprotokoll würde die Bildung von konjugierten Trienen in stereoselektiver Weise ermöglichen. Diese Strategie wurde bei der Totalsynthese von konjugierten Trienen, die (+)-Bretonin B enthalten, angewandt. Außerdem wurden Untersuchungen zur Kreuzmetathese mit methylsubstituierten Olefinen durchgeführt. Diese Methodik wurde als Ein-Topf-Kreuzmetathese/Ringschluss-Metathese-Sequenz in der Totalsynthese von benzofuranhaltigem 7-Methoxywutaifuranal angewendet. Schließlich wurde die Entwicklung und Synthese eines Katalysators für die stereoretentive Metathese in wässrigen Medien untersucht.
|Kajsa Lood
|2021
|Universität Potsdam
|2022/03/17
