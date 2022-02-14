Schließen

An Alternate Approach to Measure Specific Star Formation Rates at 2 < z < 7

  We trace the specific star formation rate (sSFR) of massive star-forming galaxies (greater than or similar to 10(10)M(circle dot)) from z similar to 2 to 7. Our method is substantially different from previous analyses, as it does not rely on direct estimates of star formation rate, but on the differential evolution of the galaxy stellar mass function (SMF). We show the reliability of this approach by means of semianalytical and hydrodynamical cosmological simulations. We then apply it to real data, using the SMFs derived in the COSMOS and CANDELS fields. We find that the sSFR is proportional to (1 + z)(1.1) (+/-) (0.2) at z > 2, in agreement with other observations but in tension with the steeper evolution predicted by simulations from z similar to 4 to 2. We investigate the impact of several sources of observational bias, which, however, cannot account for this discrepancy. Although the SMF of high-redshift galaxies is still affected by significant errors, we show that future large-area surveys will substantially reduce them, making our method an effective tool to probe the massive end of the main sequence of star-forming galaxies.

Author details:Iary DavidzonORCiD, Olivier IlbertORCiD, Andreas L. FaisstORCiD, Martin SparreORCiD, Peter L. Capak
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3847/1538-4357/aaa19e
ISSN:0004-637X
ISSN:1538-4357
Title of parent work (English):The astrophysical journal : an international review of spectroscopy and astronomical physics
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/01/12
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/14
Tag:galaxies: evolution; galaxies: high-redshift; galaxies: star formation
Volume:852
Issue:2
Number of pages:11
Funding institution:NASANational Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA); National Aeronautics and Space AdministrationNational Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA); French Agence Nationale de la RechercheFrench
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

