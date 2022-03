Enabling astrophotonics: adaptive optics and photonic lanterns for coupling starlight into the single-mode regime

Ground-based astronomy is set to employ next-generation telescopes with apertures larger than 25 m in diameter before this decade is out. Such giant telescopes observe their targets through a larger patch of turbulent atmosphere, demanding that most of the instruments behind them must also grow larger to make full use of the collected stellar flux. This linear scaling in size greatly complicates the design of astronomical instrumentation, inflating their cost quadratically. Adaptive optics (AO) is one approach to circumvent this scaling law, but it can only be done to an extent before the cost of the corrective system itself overwhelms that of the instrument or even that of the telescope. One promising technique for miniaturizing the instruments and thus driving down their cost is to replace some, or all, of the free space bulk optics in the optical train with integrated photonic components. Photonic devices, however, do their work primarily in single-mode waveguides, and the atmospherically-distorted starlight must first be

Ground-based astronomy is set to employ next-generation telescopes with apertures larger than 25 m in diameter before this decade is out. Such giant telescopes observe their targets through a larger patch of turbulent atmosphere, demanding that most of the instruments behind them must also grow larger to make full use of the collected stellar flux. This linear scaling in size greatly complicates the design of astronomical instrumentation, inflating their cost quadratically. Adaptive optics (AO) is one approach to circumvent this scaling law, but it can only be done to an extent before the cost of the corrective system itself overwhelms that of the instrument or even that of the telescope. One promising technique for miniaturizing the instruments and thus driving down their cost is to replace some, or all, of the free space bulk optics in the optical train with integrated photonic components. Photonic devices, however, do their work primarily in single-mode waveguides, and the atmospherically-distorted starlight must first be efficiently coupled into them if they are to outperform their bulk optic counterparts. This is doable by two means: AO systems can again help control the angular size and motion of seeing disks to the point where they will couple efficiently into astrophotonic components, but this is only feasible for the brightest of objects and over limited fields of view. Alternatively, tapered fiber devices known as photonic lanterns — with their ability to convert multimode into single-mode optical fields — can be used to feed speckle patterns into single-mode integrated optics. They, nonetheless, must conserve the degrees of freedom, and the number of output waveguides will quickly grow out of control for uncorrected large telescopes. An AO-assisted photonic lantern fed by a partially corrected wavefront presents a compromise that can have a manageable size if the trade-off between the two methods is chosen carefully. This requires end-to-end simulations that take into account all the subsystems upstream of the astrophotonic instrument, i.e., the atmospheric layers, the telescope, the AO system, and the photonic lantern, before a decision can be made on sizing the multiplexed integrated instrument. The numerical models that simulate atmospheric turbulence and AO correction are presented in this work. The physics and models for optical fibers, arrays of waveguides, and photonic lanterns are also provided. The models are on their own useful in understanding the behavior of the individual subsystems involved and are also used together to compute the optimum sizing of photonic lanterns for feeding astrophotonic instruments. Additionally, since photonic lanterns are a relatively new concept, two novel applications are discussed for them later in this thesis: the use of mode-selective photonic lanterns (MSPLs) to reduce the multiplicity of multiplexed integrated instruments and the combination of photonic lanterns with discrete beam combiners (DBCs) to retrieve the modal content in an optical waveguide.

