Schließen

Enhanced topical delivery of dexamethasone by beta-cyclodextrin decorated thermoresponsive nanogels

  • Highly hydrophilic, responsive nanogels are attractive as potential systems for the topical delivery of bioactives encapsulated in their three-dimensional polymeric scaffold. Yet, these drug carrier systems suffer from drawbacks for efficient delivery of hydrophobic drugs. Addressing this, β-cyclodextrin (βCD) could be successfully introduced into the drug carrier systems by exploiting its unique affinity toward dexamethasone (DXM) as well as its role as topical penetration enhancer. The properties of βCD could be combined with those of thermoresponsive nanogels (tNGs) based on dendritic polyglycerol (dPG) as a crosslinker and linear thermoresponsive polyglycerol (tPG) inducing responsiveness to temperature changes. Electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR) studies localized the drug within the hydrophobic cavity of βCD by differences in its mobility and environmental polarity. In fact, the fabricated carriers combining a particulate delivery system with a conventional penetration enhancer, resulted in an efficient delivery of DXM to theHighly hydrophilic, responsive nanogels are attractive as potential systems for the topical delivery of bioactives encapsulated in their three-dimensional polymeric scaffold. Yet, these drug carrier systems suffer from drawbacks for efficient delivery of hydrophobic drugs. Addressing this, β-cyclodextrin (βCD) could be successfully introduced into the drug carrier systems by exploiting its unique affinity toward dexamethasone (DXM) as well as its role as topical penetration enhancer. The properties of βCD could be combined with those of thermoresponsive nanogels (tNGs) based on dendritic polyglycerol (dPG) as a crosslinker and linear thermoresponsive polyglycerol (tPG) inducing responsiveness to temperature changes. Electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR) studies localized the drug within the hydrophobic cavity of βCD by differences in its mobility and environmental polarity. In fact, the fabricated carriers combining a particulate delivery system with a conventional penetration enhancer, resulted in an efficient delivery of DXM to the epidermis and the dermis of human skin ex vivo (enhancement compared to commercial DXM cream: ∼2.5 fold in epidermis, ∼30 fold in dermis). Furthermore, DXM encapsulated in βCD tNGs applied to skin equivalents downregulated the expression of proinflammatory thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) and outperformed a commercially available DXM cream.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Michael GiulbudagianGND, Stefan HönzkeGND, Julián BergueiroORCiD, Doğuş IşıkGND, Fabian SchumacherORCiDGND, Siavash SaeidpourORCiDGND, Silke LohanORCiD, Martina MeinkeORCiDGND, Christian Teutloff, Monika Schäfer-KortingGND, Guy Yealland, Burkhard KleuserORCiDGND, Sarah Hedtrich, Marcelo CalderónORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/c7nr04480a
ISSN:2040-3364
ISSN:2040-3372
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29227500
Title of parent work (English):Nanoscale
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/11/29
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/14
Volume:10
Issue:1
Number of pages:11
First page:469
Last Page:479
Funding institution:Bundesministerium fur Bildung und Forschung (BMBF) through the NanoMatFutur awardFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [13N12561]; Focus Area NanoScale of the Freie Universitat Berlin; [Sonderforschungsbereich 1112]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.