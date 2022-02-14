Enhanced topical delivery of dexamethasone by beta-cyclodextrin decorated thermoresponsive nanogels

Michael Giulbudagian, Stefan Hönzke, Julián Bergueiro, Doğuş Işık, Fabian Schumacher, Siavash Saeidpour, Silke Lohan, Martina Meinke, Christian Teutloff, Monika Schäfer-Korting, Guy Yealland, Burkhard Kleuser, Sarah Hedtrich, Marcelo Calderón
Highly hydrophilic, responsive nanogels are attractive as potential systems for the topical delivery of bioactives encapsulated in their three-dimensional polymeric scaffold. Yet, these drug carrier systems suffer from drawbacks for efficient delivery of hydrophobic drugs. Addressing this, β-cyclodextrin (βCD) could be successfully introduced into the drug carrier systems by exploiting its unique affinity toward dexamethasone (DXM) as well as its role as topical penetration enhancer. The properties of βCD could be combined with those of thermoresponsive nanogels (tNGs) based on dendritic polyglycerol (dPG) as a crosslinker and linear thermoresponsive polyglycerol (tPG) inducing responsiveness to temperature changes. Electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR) studies localized the drug within the hydrophobic cavity of βCD by differences in its mobility and environmental polarity. In fact, the fabricated carriers combining a particulate delivery system with a conventional penetration enhancer, resulted in an efficient delivery of DXM to the epidermis and the dermis of human skin ex vivo (enhancement compared to commercial DXM cream: ∼2.5 fold in epidermis, ∼30 fold in dermis). Furthermore, DXM encapsulated in βCD tNGs applied to skin equivalents downregulated the expression of proinflammatory thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) and outperformed a commercially available DXM cream.
|Michael GiulbudagianGND, Stefan HönzkeGND, Julián BergueiroORCiD, Doğuş IşıkGND, Fabian SchumacherORCiDGND, Siavash SaeidpourORCiDGND, Silke LohanORCiD, Martina MeinkeORCiDGND, Christian Teutloff, Monika Schäfer-KortingGND, Guy Yealland, Burkhard KleuserORCiDGND, Sarah Hedtrich, Marcelo CalderónORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1039/c7nr04480a
|2040-3364
|2040-3372
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29227500
|Nanoscale
|Royal Society of Chemistry
|Cambridge
|Article
|English
|2017/11/29
|2018
|2022/02/14
|10
|1
|11
|469
|479
|Bundesministerium fur Bildung und Forschung (BMBF) through the NanoMatFutur awardFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [13N12561]; Focus Area NanoScale of the Freie Universitat Berlin; [Sonderforschungsbereich 1112]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Green Open-Access