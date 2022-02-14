Schließen

Mapping gullies, dunes, lava fields, and landslides via surface roughness

  Gully erosion is a widespread and significant process involved in soil and land degradation. Mapping gullies helps to quantify past, and anticipate future, soil losses. Digital terrain models offer promising data for automatically detecting and mapping gullies especially in vegetated areas, although methods vary widely measures of local terrain roughness are the most varied and debated among these methods. Rarely do studies test the performance of roughness metrics for mapping gullies, limiting their applicability to small training areas. To this end, we systematically explored how local terrain roughness derived from high-resolution Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) data can aid in the unsupervised detection of gullies over a large area. We also tested expanding this method for other landforms diagnostic of similarly abrupt land-surface changes, including lava fields, dunes, and landslides, as well as investigating the influence of different roughness thresholds, resolutions of kernels, and input data resolution, and comparing our method with previously published roughness algorithms. Our results show that total curvature is a suitable metric for recognising analysed gullies and lava fields from LiDAR data, with comparable success to that of more sophisticated roughness metrics. Tested dunes or landslides remain difficult to distinguish from the surrounding landscape, partly because they are not easily defined in terms of their topographic signature.

Metadaten
Author details:Karolina KorzeniowskaGND, Norbert PfeiferORCiD, Stephan LandtwingORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.geomorph.2017.10.011
ISSN:0169-555X
ISSN:1872-695X
Title of parent work (English):Geomorphology : an international journal on pure and applied geomorphology
Publisher:Elsevier Science
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/10/31
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/14
Tag:Curvature; Digital terrain model (DTM); Geomorphometry; Gullies; LiDAR; Surface roughness
Volume:301
Number of pages:15
First page:53
Last Page:67
Funding institution:European Union under the Marie Curie Initial Training Network ALErT [FP7-PEOPLE-2013-ITN-607996]; National Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF) [0930731, 0930643]; Alaska Division of Geological & Geophysical Surveys
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

