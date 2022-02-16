Inland salt meadows are particularly valuable ecosystems, because they support a variety of salt-adapted species (halophytes). They can be found throughout Europe; including the peatlands of the glacial lowlands in northeast Germany. These German ecosystems have been seriously damaged through drainage. To assess and ultimately limit the damages, temporal monitoring of soil salinity is essential, which can be conducted by geoelectrical techniques that measure the soil electrical conductivity. However, there is limited knowledge on how to interpret electrical conductivity surveys of peaty salt meadows. In this study, temporal and spatial monitoring of dissolved salts was conducted in saline peatland soils using different geoelectrical techniques at different scales (1D: conductivity probe, 2D: conductivity cross-sections). Cores and soil samples were taken to validate the geoelectrical surveys. Although the influence of peat on bulk conductivity is large, the seasonal dynamics of dissolved salts within the soil profile could be

Inland salt meadows are particularly valuable ecosystems, because they support a variety of salt-adapted species (halophytes). They can be found throughout Europe; including the peatlands of the glacial lowlands in northeast Germany. These German ecosystems have been seriously damaged through drainage. To assess and ultimately limit the damages, temporal monitoring of soil salinity is essential, which can be conducted by geoelectrical techniques that measure the soil electrical conductivity. However, there is limited knowledge on how to interpret electrical conductivity surveys of peaty salt meadows. In this study, temporal and spatial monitoring of dissolved salts was conducted in saline peatland soils using different geoelectrical techniques at different scales (1D: conductivity probe, 2D: conductivity cross-sections). Cores and soil samples were taken to validate the geoelectrical surveys. Although the influence of peat on bulk conductivity is large, the seasonal dynamics of dissolved salts within the soil profile could be monitored by repeated geoelectrical measurements. A close correlation is observed between conductivity (similar to salinity) at different depths and temperature, precipitation and corresponding groundwater level. The conductivity distribution between top- and subsoil during the growing season reflected the leaching of dissolved salts by precipitation and the capillary rise of dissolved salts by increasing temperature (similar to evaporation). Groundwater levels below 0.38 cm resulted in very low conductivities in the topsoil, which is presumably due to limited soil moisture and thus precipitation of salts. Therefore, to prevent the disappearance of dissolved salts from the rooting zone, which are essential for the halophytes, groundwater levels should be adjusted to maintain depths of between 20 and 35 cm. Lower groundwater levels will lead to the loss of dissolved salts from the rooting zone and higher levels to increasing dilution with fresh rainwater. The easy-to-handle conductivity probe is an appropriate tool for salinity monitoring. Using this probe with regressions adjusted for sandy and organic substrates (peat and organic gyttja) additional influences on bulk conductivity (e.g. cation exchange capacity, water content) can be compensated for and the correlation between salinity and electrical conductivity is high.

…