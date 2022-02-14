A one-pot synthesis of pyranocoumarins through microwave-promoted propargyl claisen rearrangement/wittig olefination
- The reaction between propargyl ethers of hydroxybenzaldehydes and the ylide ethyl (triphenylphosphoranylidene)acetate was carried out under microwave irradiation to regioselectively afford angular pyranocoumarins. The chromene and coumarin heterocyclic scaffolds were simultaneously formed in the same synthetic step without changing the reaction conditions. The natural products seselin, braylin, and dipetalolactone were among the products synthesized by this method.
