Multiple origins for the DLA at zabs = 0.313 toward PKS 1127–145 indicated by a complex dust depletion pattern of Ca, Ti, and Mn

Aims: We aim to investigate the dust depletion properties of optically thick gas in and around galaxies and its origin we study in detail the dust depletion patterns of Ti, Mn, and Ca in the multi-component damped Lyman alpha (DLA) absorber at z(abs) = 0.313 toward the quasar PKS 1127-145. Methods: We performed a detailed spectral analysis of the absorption profiles of Ca II, Mn II, TIII, and Na I associated with the DLA toward PKS 1127-145, based on optical high-resolution data obtained with the UVES instrument at the Very Large Telescope. We obtained column densities and Doppler-parameters for the ions listed above and determine their gas-phase abundances, from which we conclude on their dust depletion properties. We compared the Ca and Ti depletion properties of this DLA with that of other DLAs. Results: One of the six analyzed absorption components (component 3) shows a striking underabundance of Ti and Mn in the gas-phase, indicating the effect of dust depletion for these elements and a locally enhanced dust-to-gas ratio. In this DLA and in other similar absorbers, the Mn II abundance follows that of Ti II very closely, implying that both ions are equally sensitive to the dust depletion effects. Conclusions: Our analysis indicates that the DLA toward PKS 1127 145 has multiple origins. With its narrow line width and its strong dust depletion, component 3 points toward the presence of a neutral gas disk from a faint LSB galaxy in front of PKS 1127 145, while the other, more diffuse and dust-poor, absorption components possibly are related to tidal gas features from the interaction between the various, optically confirmed galaxy-group members. In general, the Mn/Ca II ratio in sub-DLAs and DLAs possibly serves as an important indicator to discriminate between dust-rich and dust-poor in neutral gas in and around galaxies.

