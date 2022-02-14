Schließen

Being Taught Something World-Sized

  • This paper reads ‘The Detainee’s Tale as told to Ali Smith’ (2016) as an exemplary demonstration of the work of world literature. Smith’s story articulates an ethics of reading that is grounded in the recipient’s openness to the singular, unpredictable, and unverifiable text of the other. More specifically, Smith’s account enables the very event that it painstakingly stages: the encounter with alterity and newness, which is both the theme of the narrative and the effect of the text on the reader. At the same time, however, the text urges to move from an ethics of literature understood as the responsible reception of the other by an individual reader to a more explicitly convivial and political ethics of commitment beyond the scene of reading.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Dirk WiemannGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.37050/ci-19_07
ISBN:978-3-96558-011-4
ISBN:978-3-96558-012-1
ISBN:978-3-96558-013-8
ISBN:978-3-96558-022-0
ISSN:2627-728X
ISSN:2627-731X
Title of parent work (English):The Work of World Literature
Subtitle (English):'The Detainee's Tale as Told to Ali Smith and the Work of World Literature
Publisher:ICI Berlin Press
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Year of first publication:2021
Completion year:2021
Release date:2022/02/14
Tag:Ali Smith; Refugee Tales; anagogy; ethics; singularity; world literature
Volume:2021
First page:149
Last Page:172
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 42 Englisch, Altenglisch / 420 Englisch, Altenglisch
License (German):License LogoCC BY-SA - Namensnennung, Weitergabe zu gleichen Bedingungen, 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.