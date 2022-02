In our daily life, recurrence plays an important role on many spatial and temporal scales and in different contexts. It is the foundation of learning, be it in an evolutionary or in a neural context. It therefore seems natural that recurrence is also a fundamental concept in theoretical dynamical systems science. The way in which states of a system recur or develop in a similar way from similar initial states makes it possible to infer information about the underlying dynamics of the system. The mathematical space in which we define the state of a system (state space) is often high dimensional, especially in complex systems that can also exhibit chaotic dynamics. The recurrence plot (RP) enables us to visualize the recurrences of any high-dimensional systems in a two-dimensional, binary representation. Certain patterns in RPs can be related to physical properties of the underlying system, making the qualitative and quantitative analysis of RPs an integral part of nonlinear systems science. The presented work has a methodological focus

In our daily life, recurrence plays an important role on many spatial and temporal scales and in different contexts. It is the foundation of learning, be it in an evolutionary or in a neural context. It therefore seems natural that recurrence is also a fundamental concept in theoretical dynamical systems science. The way in which states of a system recur or develop in a similar way from similar initial states makes it possible to infer information about the underlying dynamics of the system. The mathematical space in which we define the state of a system (state space) is often high dimensional, especially in complex systems that can also exhibit chaotic dynamics. The recurrence plot (RP) enables us to visualize the recurrences of any high-dimensional systems in a two-dimensional, binary representation. Certain patterns in RPs can be related to physical properties of the underlying system, making the qualitative and quantitative analysis of RPs an integral part of nonlinear systems science. The presented work has a methodological focus and further develops recurrence analysis (RA) by addressing current research questions related to an increasing amount of available data and advances in machine learning techniques. By automatizing a central step in RA, namely the reconstruction of the state space from measured experimental time series, and by investigating the impact of important free parameters this thesis aims to make RA more accessible to researchers outside of physics. The first part of this dissertation is concerned with the reconstruction of the state space from time series. To this end, a novel idea is proposed which automates the reconstruction problem in the sense that there is no need to preprocesse the data or estimate parameters a priori. The key idea is that the goodness of a reconstruction can be evaluated by a suitable objective function and that this function is minimized in the embedding process. In addition, the new method can process multivariate time series input data. This is particularly important because multi-channel sensor-based observations are ubiquitous in many research areas and continue to increase. Building on this, the described minimization problem of the objective function is then processed using a machine learning approach. In the second part technical and methodological aspects of RA are discussed. First, we mathematically justify the idea of setting the most influential free parameter in RA, the recurrence threshold ε, in relation to the distribution of all pairwise distances in the data. This is especially important when comparing different RPs and their quantification statistics and is fundamental to any comparative study. Second, some aspects of recurrence quantification analysis (RQA) are examined. As correction schemes for biased RQA statistics, which are based on diagonal lines, we propose a simple method for dealing with border effects of an RP in RQA and a skeletonization algorithm for RPs. This results in less biased (diagonal line based) RQA statistics for flow-like data. Third, a novel type of RQA characteristic is developed, which can be viewed as a generalized non-linear powerspectrum of high dimensional systems. The spike powerspectrum transforms a spike-train like signal into its frequency domain. When transforming the diagonal line-dependent recurrence rate (τ-RR) of a RP in this way, characteristic periods, which can be seen in the state space representation of the system can be unraveled. This is not the case, when Fourier transforming τ-RR. Finally, RA and RQA are applied to climate science in the third part and neuroscience in the fourth part. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first time RPs and RQA have been used to analyze lake sediment data in a paleoclimate context. Therefore, we first elaborate on the basic formalism and the interpretation of visually visible patterns in RPs in relation to the underlying proxy data. We show that these patterns can be used to classify certain types of variability and transitions in the Potassium record from six short (< 17m) sediment cores collected during the Chew Bahir Drilling Project. Building on this, the long core (∼ m composite) from the same site is analyzed and two types of variability and transitions are identified and compared with ODP Site  wetness index from the eastern Mediterranean. Type  variability likely reflects the influence of precessional forcing in the lower latitudes at times of maximum values of the long eccentricity cycle ( kyr) of the earth’s orbit around the sun, with a tendency towards extreme events. Type  variability appears to be related to the minimum values of this cycle and corresponds to fairly rapid transitions between relatively dry and relatively wet conditions. In contrast, RQA has been applied in the neuroscientific context for almost two decades. In the final part, RQA statistics are used to quantify the complexity in a specific frequency band of multivariate EEG (electroencephalography) data. By analyzing experimental data, it can be shown that the complexity of the signal measured in this way across the sensorimotor cortex decreases as motor tasks are performed. The results are consistent with and comple- ment the well known concepts of motor-related brain processes. We assume that the thus discovered features of neuronal dynamics in the sensorimotor cortex together with the robust RQA methods for identifying and classifying these contribute to the non-invasive EEG-based development of brain-computer interfaces (BCI) for motor control and rehabilitation. The present work is an important step towards a robust analysis of complex systems based on recurrence.

