Cave canem: Bissige Hunde in antiken Fabeln (Aes. 64 und 120 [Perry], Phaedr. 2,3, Babr. 104, Avian. 7) Cave canem : Vicious Dogs in Ancient Fables (Aes. 64 and 120 [Perry], Phaedr. 2,3, Babr. 104, Avian. 7)

Hedwig Schmalzgruber So far, animals in fables have almost exclusively been studied as symbolic representatives of human behaviour. New perspectives are opened up by Human-Animal Studies which focus on the animals themselves and human-animal relationships. Inspired by this approach, this article examines five fables of Graeco-Roman antiquity which are connected by the motif of the vicious dog. On the basis of philological interpretation it is shown to what extent and with which intention the dogs are anthropomorphised and at the same time represented as real animals. Interestingly, the human protagonists usually don´t blame the dogs and draw a clear borderline between animals and humans. It seems that successful communication is possible only within the same species.