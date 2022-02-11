Schließen

Cave canem: Bissige Hunde in antiken Fabeln (Aes. 64 und 120 [Perry], Phaedr. 2,3, Babr. 104, Avian. 7)

Cave canem : Vicious Dogs in Ancient Fables (Aes. 64 and 120 [Perry], Phaedr. 2,3, Babr. 104, Avian. 7)

  • So far, animals in fables have almost exclusively been studied as symbolic representatives of human behaviour. New perspectives are opened up by Human-Animal Studies which focus on the animals themselves and human-animal relationships. Inspired by this approach, this article examines five fables of Graeco-Roman antiquity which are connected by the motif of the vicious dog. On the basis of philological interpretation it is shown to what extent and with which intention the dogs are anthropomorphised and at the same time represented as real animals. Interestingly, the human protagonists usually don´t blame the dogs and draw a clear borderline between animals and humans. It seems that successful communication is possible only within the same species.
Metadaten
Author details:Hedwig SchmalzgruberORCiD
URL:https://elibrary.steiner-verlag.de/journal/hermes/149/1
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25162/hermes-2021-0007
ISSN:0018-0777
ISSN:2365-3116
Title of parent work (German):Hermes : Zeitschrift für Klassische Philologie
Publisher:Steiner
Place of publishing:Stuttgart
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2021/03/01
Completion year:2019
Release date:2022/02/11
Volume:149
Issue:1
First page:83
Last Page:103
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.