Observational properties of massive black hole binary progenitors

  Context: The first directly detected gravitational waves (GW 150914) were emitted by two coalescing black holes (BHs) with masses of ≈ 36 M⊙ and ≈ 29 M⊙. Several scenarios have been proposed to put this detection into an astrophysical context. The evolution of an isolated massive binary system is among commonly considered models. Aims: Various groups have performed detailed binary-evolution calculations that lead to BH merger events. However, the question remains open as to whether binary systems with the predicted properties really exist. The aim of this paper is to help observers to close this gap by providing spectral characteristics of massive binary BH progenitors during a phase where at least one of the companions is still non-degenerate. Methods: Stellar evolution models predict fundamental stellar parameters. Using these as input for our stellar atmosphere code (Potsdam Wolf-Rayet), we compute a set of models for selected evolutionary stages of massive merging BH progenitors at different metallicities. Results: The synthetic spectra obtained from our atmosphere calculations reveal that progenitors of massive BH merger events start their lives as O2-3V stars that evolve to early-type blue supergiants before they undergo core-collapse during the Wolf-Rayet phase. When the primary has collapsed, the remaining system will appear as a wind-fed high-mass X-ray binary. Based on our atmosphere models, we provide feedback parameters, broad band magnitudes, and spectral templates that should help to identify such binaries in the future. Conclusions: While the predicted parameter space for massive BH binary progenitors is partly realized in nature, none of the known massive binaries match our synthetic spectra of massive BH binary progenitors exactly. Comparisons of empirically determined mass-loss rates with those assumed by evolution calculations reveal significant differences. The consideration of the empirical mass-loss rates in evolution calculations will possibly entail a shift of the maximum in the predicted binary-BH merger rate to higher metallicities, that is, more candidates should be expected in our cosmic neighborhood than previously assumed.

Author details:Rainer HainichGND, Lida Oskinova, Tomer ShenarORCiDGND, Pablo Marchant CamposORCiDGND, J. J. EldridgeORCiDGND, Andreas Alexander Christoph SanderORCiDGND, Wolf-Rainer HamannORCiDGND, Norbert LangerGND, Helge Todt
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/201731449
ISSN:1432-0746
Title of parent work (English):Astronomy and astrophysics : an international weekly journal
Publisher:EDP Sciences
Place of publishing:Les Ulis
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/01/18
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/11
Tag:binaries: close; gravitational waves; outflows; stars: atmospheres; stars: early-type; stars: mass-loss; stars: winds
Volume:609
Number of pages:62
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [HA 1455/26]; Leibniz Graduate School for Quantitative Spectroscopy in Astrophysics; Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics Potsdam (AIP); Institute of Physics and Astronomy of the University of Potsdam
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

