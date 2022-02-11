The impact of inter-annual rainfall variability on African savannas changes with mean rainfall
- Savannas are mixed tree-grass ecosystems whose dynamics are predominantly regulated by resource competition and the temporal variability in climatic and environmental factors such as rainfall and fire. Hence, increasing inter-annual rainfall variability due to climate change could have a significant impact on savannas. To investigate this, we used an ecohydrological model of stochastic differential equations and simulated African savanna dynamics along a gradient of mean annual rainfall (520–780 mm/year) for a range of inter-annual rainfall variabilities. Our simulations produced alternative states of grassland and savanna across the mean rainfall gradient. Increasing inter-annual variability had a negative effect on the savanna state under dry conditions (520 mm/year), and a positive effect under moister conditions (580–780 mm/year). The former resulted from the net negative effect of dry and wet extremes on trees. In semi-arid conditions (520 mm/year), dry extremes caused a loss of tree cover, which could not be recovered during wetSavannas are mixed tree-grass ecosystems whose dynamics are predominantly regulated by resource competition and the temporal variability in climatic and environmental factors such as rainfall and fire. Hence, increasing inter-annual rainfall variability due to climate change could have a significant impact on savannas. To investigate this, we used an ecohydrological model of stochastic differential equations and simulated African savanna dynamics along a gradient of mean annual rainfall (520–780 mm/year) for a range of inter-annual rainfall variabilities. Our simulations produced alternative states of grassland and savanna across the mean rainfall gradient. Increasing inter-annual variability had a negative effect on the savanna state under dry conditions (520 mm/year), and a positive effect under moister conditions (580–780 mm/year). The former resulted from the net negative effect of dry and wet extremes on trees. In semi-arid conditions (520 mm/year), dry extremes caused a loss of tree cover, which could not be recovered during wet extremes because of strong resource competition and the increased frequency of fires. At high mean rainfall (780 mm/year), increased variability enhanced savanna resilience. Here, resources were no longer limiting and the slow tree dynamics buffered against variability by maintaining a stable population during ‘dry’ extremes, providing the basis for growth during wet extremes. Simultaneously, high rainfall years had a weak marginal benefit on grass cover due to density-regulation and grazing. Our results suggest that the effects of the slow tree and fast grass dynamics on tree-grass interactions will become a major determinant of the savanna vegetation composition with increasing rainfall variability.…
|Author details:
|Alexis D. SynodinosORCiD, Britta Tietjen, Dirk LohmannORCiD, Florian JeltschORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jtbi.2017.10.019
|ISSN:
|0022-5193
|ISSN:
|1095-8541
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29054812
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of theoretical biology
|Publisher:
|Elsevier Ltd.
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2017/10/18
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2022/02/11
|Tag:
|Coexistence mechanisms; Fire; Rainfall variability; Savanna-grassland bistability; Stochastic differential equations
|Volume:
|437
|Number of pages:
|9
|First page:
|92
|Last Page:
|100
|Funding institution:
|German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [GRK 1364]; German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (Bundesministerium fur Bildung und Forschung)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [01LL1302A, 01LL1302B]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert