Polythiophenes as emitter layers for crystalline silicon solar cells

  • We investigated the influence of the emitter (amorphous-Si, a-Si, or polythiophene derivatives: poly(3-hexylthiophene), P3HT, and poly(3-[3,6-dioxaheptyl]-thiophene), P3DOT) and the interface passivation (intrinsic a-Si or SiOX and methyl groups or SiOX) on the c-Si based 1 × 1 cm2 planar hybrid heterojunction solar cell parameters. We observed higher short circuit currents for the P3HT or P3DOT/c-Si solar cells than those obtained for a-Si/c-Si devices, independent of the interface passivation. The obtained VOC of 659 mV for the P3DOT/SiOX/c-Si heterojunction solar cell with hydrophilic 3,6-dioxaheptyl side chains is among the highest reported for c-Si/polythiophene devices. The maximum power conversion efficiency, PCE, was 11% for the P3DOT/SiOX/c-Si heterojunction solar cell. Additionally, our wafer lifetime measurements reveal a field effect passivation in the wafer induced by the polythiophenes when deposited on c-Si.

Author details:M. Zellmeier, Thomas J. K. Brenner, Silvia JanietzORCiDGND, N. H. Nickel, J. Rappich
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/1.5006625
ISSN:0021-8979
ISSN:1089-7550
Title of parent work (English):Journal of applied physics
Subtitle (English):parasitic absorption, interface passivation, and open circuit voltage
Publisher:American Institute of Physics
Place of publishing:Melville
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/01/16
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/11
Volume:123
Issue:3
Number of pages:5
Funding institution:Helmholtz Energy-Alliance
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

