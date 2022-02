Magmatic continental rifts often constitute the earliest stage of nascent plate boundaries. These extensional tectonic provinces are characterized by ubiquitous normal faulting and volcanic activity; the spatial pattern, the geometry, and the age of these normal faults can help to unravel the spatiotemporal relationships between extensional deformation, magmatism, and long-wavelength crustal deformation of continental rift provinces. This study focuses on the active faulting in the Kenya Rift of the Cenozoic East African Rift System (EARS) with a focus on the mid-Pleistocene to the present-day. To examine the early stages of continental break-up in the EARS, this thesis presents a time-averaged minimum extension rate for the inner graben of the Northern Kenya Rift (NKR) for the last 0.5 m.y. Using the TanDEM-X digital elevation model, fault-scarp geometries and associated throws are determined across the volcano-tectonic axis of the inner graben of the NKR. By integrating existing geochronology of faulted units with new ⁴⁰Ar/³⁹Ar

By integrating existing geochronology of faulted units with new ⁴⁰Ar/³⁹Ar radioisotopic dates, time-averaged extension rates are calculated. This study reveals that in the inner graben of the NKR, the long-term extension rate based on mid-Pleistocene to recent brittle deformation has minimum values of 1.0 to 1.6 mm yr⁻¹, locally with values up to 2.0 mm yr⁻¹. In light of virtually inactive border faults of the NKR, we show that extension is focused in the region of the active volcano-tectonic axis in the inner graben, thus highlighting the maturing of continental rifting in the NKR. The phenomenon of focused extension is further investigated with a structural analysis of the youngest volcanic manifestations of the Kenya Rift, their relationship with extensional structures, and their overprint by Holocene faulting. In this context I analyzed the fault characteristics at the ~36 ka old Menengai Caldera and adjacent areas in the Central Kenya Rift using detailed field mapping and a structure-from-motion-based DEM generated from UAV data. In general, the Holocene intra-rift normal faults are dip-slip faults which strike NNE and thus reflect the present-day tectonic stress field; however, inside Menengai caldera persistent magmatic activity and magmatic resurgence overprints these young structures significantly. The caldera is located at the center of an actively extending rift segment and this and the other volcanic edifices of the Kenya Rift may constitute nucleation points of faulting an magmatic extensional processes that ultimately lead into a future stage of magma-assisted rifting. When viewed at the scale of the entire Kenya Rift the protracted normal faulting in this region compartmentalizes the larger rift depressions, and influences the sedimentology and the hydrology of the intra-rift basins at a scale of less than 100 km. In the present day, most of the fault-bounded sub-basins of the Kenya Rift are hydrologically isolated due to this combination of faulting and magmatic activity that has generated efficient hydrological barriers that maintain these basins as semi-independent geomorphic entities. This isolation, however, was overcome during wetter climatic conditions during the past when the basins were transiently connected. I therefore also investigated the hydrological connectivity of the rift basins during the African Humid Period of the early Holocene, when climate was wetter. With the help of DEM analysis, lake-highstand indicators, radiocarbon dating, and a review of the fossil record, two lake-river-cascades could be identified: one directed southward, and one directed northward. Both cascades connected presently isolated rift basins during the early Holocene via spillovers of lakes and incised river gorges. This hydrological connection fostered the dispersal of aquatic faunas along the rift, and in addition, the water divide between the two river systems represented the only terrestrial dispersal corridor across the Kenya Rift. The reconstruction explains isolated distributions of Nilotic fish species in Kenya Rift lakes and of Guineo-Congolian mammal species in forests east of the Kenya Rift. On longer timescales, repeated episodes of connectivity and isolation must have occurred. To address this problem I participated in research to analyze a sediment drill core from the Koora basin of the Southern Kenya Rift, which provides a paleo-environmental record of the last 1 Ma. Based on this record it can be concluded that at ~400 ka relatively stable environmental conditions were disrupted by tectonic, hydrological, and ecological changes, resulting in increasingly large and frequent fluctuations in water availability, grassland communities, and woody plant cover. The major environmental shifts reflected in the drill core data coincide with phases where volcano-tectonic activity affected the basin. This thesis therefore shows how protracted extensional tectonic processes and the resulting geomorphologic conditions can affect the hydrology, the paleo-environment and the biodiversity of extensional zones in Kenya and elsewhere.

