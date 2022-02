Standardisierung der chirurgischen Therapie bei Lipödem Patienten

Treatment management of lipedema is a particular challenge due to insufficient knowledge in essential aspects. Since the pathogenesis of the disease has not been properly understood and no pathognomonic diagnostic criterion has been defined so far, many patients claim a long period of suffering until therapeutic measures are initiated. By increasing the awareness of the disease in recent years, the intervals until the correct diagnosis could fortunately be considerably shortened. Although the assignment of symptoms to a well-defined disease is a relief for many patients, the realization of limited treatment options often represents a new burden. In consequence of the unresolved pathogenesis, no causal therapeutic approach for lipedema could be defined so far. Initially, the possibilities of conservative treatment strategies were only involved to a limited extent in the framework of a generally valid concept and, in particular, restrictions were not clearly defined. Although there is still insufficient evidence in various areas of

Although there is still insufficient evidence in various areas of therapy, a comprehensive analysis of the basic treatment options has allowed to establish a relationship between these options. Thus, affected patients, as well as the various medical disciplines involved in treatment, were provided with a basic treatment algorithm whose recommendations go beyond prescriptions for lymphatic drainage and compression garments. By critically reflecting on the current dogmas, an interdisciplinary guideline was proposed, which integrates all essential therapy pillars into a generally valid treatment concept in a comprehensible manner in the sense of a step-by-step scheme. In the multi-layered management of the disease, however, surgical treatment, liposuction, often remains as the "ultima ratio" after failure to achieve relief under conservative therapeutic measures. The main objective of this thesis is therefore to optimize the surgical approach to liposuction in patients with lipedema and to show both, limitation of indications and potential of treatment success in the long term. Long-term results show that liposuction can be considered a safe procedure with the potential for sustained symptom reduction for lipedema patients. In addition, the necessity of integrating surgical interventions with conservative therapies and thus the relevance of liposuction as a reasonable treatment alternative in a clearly defined therapeutic concept is emphasized. Methodologically, this work is based on a total of 10 publications. The postulated multi-stage megaliposuction for the treatment of lipedema, with total aspiration volumes of up to 66,000 ml over all procedures, was confirmed and validated as an evidence-based treatment method. The reported low complication rates are, among others, the result of a differentiated, individualized perioperative strategy. In addition to the consideration of basic methodological principles, however, there are many variations, the implications of which on complication rates must be considered differentiated in each case. Although there is no consensus for a universally valid standard procedure for liposuction, numerous elements in the perioperative management could be defined that may have a potential positive influence on the outcome, independent of the surgical technique used. Although liposuction for lipedema can now be considered a safe procedure, some aspects are still unclear. The focus here is particularly on volume management and the standardized determination of the maximum aspiration volume. Analysis of various covariates on the relief of lipedema-associated symptoms after liposuction demonstrated that age, body mass index (BMI), and preoperative stage of disease had a significant impact on postoperative outcome and must be considered in the planning of the multistage surgical procedure. In contrast, BMI- or body weight-dependent target aspiration volumes were not relevant as prognostic factors for postoperative outcome. The extent to which this might be due to the "necessary" volume threshold for adequate symptom relief being exceeded by regular performance of megaliposuctions, or whether this parameter actually has no influence on outcome after surgery, could not be conclusively clarified. Furthermore, a positive benefit on associated concomitant diseases in lipedema could be demonstrated. By integrating liposuction into the treatment regimen, the spectrum of treatment methods can be supplemented by a sustainable alternative. In contrast to conservative therapy alone, this represents a significant step away from symptomatic therapy alone. In addition, the diverse spectrum of symptoms of the various associated comorbidities must be taken into account. As a consequence, and for the necessity of a holistic, interdisciplinary therapeutical approach, the term "lipedema syndrome" would possibly be more appropriate and is put up for discussion. For a special group of patients, basic principles of perioperative management have been elaborated in a differentiated manner. Lipedema patients with concomitant von Willebrand syndrome represent an extraordinary challenge with regard to bleeding complications. The available evidence-based recommendations for the therapeutic management of these patients in procedures of similar risk classification were systematically reviewed and related to the special requirements of megaliposuction. The established treatment regimen will significantly improve the preoperative detection of coagulopathies in general and the perioperative complication rate in von Willebrand patients in particular. In summary, a universally applicable algorithm for a state-of-the-art and long-term successful treatment of lipedema patients with a special focus on megaliposuction was established. With adequate perioperative management and consideration of the large volume shifts, the procedure can be performed safely and with few complications. The pathophysiology of the disease is currently not conclusively clarified, with an immunological genesis or primary pathology of the lymphatic system or fat (precursor) cells being favored as explanatory models. The development of diagnostic biomarkers should be pursued in this context.

