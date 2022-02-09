Reduced-Parameter Method for Maximum Entropy Analysis of Hydraulic Pipe Flow Networks
- A maximum entropy (MaxEnt) method is developed to predict flow rates or pressure gradients in hydraulic pipe networks without sufficient information to give a closed-form (deterministic) solution. This methodology substantially extends existing deterministic flow network analysis methods. It builds on the MaxEnt framework previously developed by the authors. This study uses a continuous relative entropy defined on a reduced parameter set, here based on the external flow rates. This formulation ensures consistency between different representations of the same network. The relative entropy is maximized subject to observable constraints on the mean values of a subset of flow rates or potential differences, the frictional properties of each pipe, and physical constraints arising from Kirchhoff’s first and second laws. The new method is demonstrated by application to a simple one-loop network and a 1,123-node, 1,140-pipe water distribution network in the suburb of Torrens, Australian Capital Territory, Australia.
