Schließen

על הביוגרפיה מרטין בובר: חיים של אמונה ומחלוקת, מאת פול מנדס פלור

Feminism, Femininity and Women: The Presence and Contribution of Women in Shaping Martin Buber’s Thought: Reflections on: Paul Mendes-Flohr’s: Martin Buber: life of faith and dissent. - New Haven: Yale University Press, 2019. - ISBN: 978-0-300-15304-0

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Yemima HadadORCiDGND
Title of parent work (Hebrew):Alpayim Ve'Od
Publication type:Review
Language:Hebrew
Year of first publication:2021
Completion year:2021
Release date:2022/02/11
Volume:3
First page:151
Last Page:165
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.