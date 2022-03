The motivation for this work was the question of reliability and robustness of seismic tomography. The problem is that many earth models exist which can describe the underlying ground motion records equally well. Most algorithms for reconstructing earth models provide a solution, but rarely quantify their variability. If there is no way to verify the imaged structures, an interpretation is hardly reliable. The initial idea was to explore the space of equivalent earth models using Bayesian inference. However, it quickly became apparent that the rigorous quantification of tomographic uncertainties could not be accomplished within the scope of a dissertation. In order to maintain the fundamental concept of statistical inference, less complex problems from the geosciences are treated instead. This dissertation aims to anchor Bayesian inference more deeply in the geosciences and to transfer knowledge from applied mathematics. The underlying idea is to use well-known methods and techniques from statistics to quantify the uncertainties of

The motivation for this work was the question of reliability and robustness of seismic tomography. The problem is that many earth models exist which can describe the underlying ground motion records equally well. Most algorithms for reconstructing earth models provide a solution, but rarely quantify their variability. If there is no way to verify the imaged structures, an interpretation is hardly reliable. The initial idea was to explore the space of equivalent earth models using Bayesian inference. However, it quickly became apparent that the rigorous quantification of tomographic uncertainties could not be accomplished within the scope of a dissertation. In order to maintain the fundamental concept of statistical inference, less complex problems from the geosciences are treated instead. This dissertation aims to anchor Bayesian inference more deeply in the geosciences and to transfer knowledge from applied mathematics. The underlying idea is to use well-known methods and techniques from statistics to quantify the uncertainties of inverse problems in the geosciences. This work is divided into three parts: Part I introduces the necessary mathematics and should be understood as a kind of toolbox. With a physical application in mind, this section provides a compact summary of all methods and techniques used. The introduction of Bayesian inference makes the beginning. Then, as a special case, the focus is on regression with Gaussian processes under linear transformations. The chapters on the derivation of covariance functions and the approximation of non-linearities are discussed in more detail. Part II presents two proof of concept studies in the field of seismology. The aim is to present the conceptual application of the introduced methods and techniques with moderate complexity. The example about traveltime tomography applies the approximation of non-linear relationships. The derivation of a covariance function using the wave equation is shown in the example of a damped vibrating string. With these two synthetic applications, a consistent concept for the quantification of modeling uncertainties has been developed. Part III presents the reconstruction of the Earth's archeomagnetic field. This application uses the whole toolbox presented in Part I and is correspondingly complex. The modeling of the past 1000 years is based on real data and reliably quantifies the spatial modeling uncertainties. The statistical model presented is widely used and is under active development. The three applications mentioned are intentionally kept flexible to allow transferability to similar problems. The entire work focuses on the non-uniqueness of inverse problems in the geosciences. It is intended to be of relevance to those interested in the concepts of Bayesian inference.

