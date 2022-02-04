Schließen

Riesz continuity of the Atiyah

  • We prove that the Atiyah–Singer Dirac operator in L2 depends Riesz continuously on L∞ perturbations of complete metrics g on a smooth manifold. The Lipschitz bound for the map depends on bounds on Ricci curvature and its first derivatives as well as a lower bound on injectivity radius. Our proof uses harmonic analysis techniques related to Calderón’s first commutator and the Kato square root problem. We also show perturbation results for more general functions of general Dirac-type operators on vector bundles.

Metadaten
Author details:Lashi BandaraORCiD, Alan McIntosh, Andreas Rosen
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00208-017-1610-7
ISSN:0025-5831
ISSN:1432-1807
Title of parent work (English):Mathematische Annalen
Subtitle (English):singer dirac operator under perturbations of the metric
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/11/09
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/02/04
Volume:370
Issue:1-2
Number of pages:53
First page:863
Last Page:915
Funding institution:Knut and Alice Wallenberg foundationKnut & Alice Wallenberg Foundation [KAW 2013.0322]; Mathematical Sciences Institute at The Australian National University; Chalmers University of Technology; University of Gothenburg; Australian Research CouncilAustralian Research Council; Swedish Research Council, VRSwedish Research Council [621-2011-3744]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

