Proper experimental design requires randomization/balancing of molecular ecology experiments

  • Properly designed (randomized and/or balanced) experiments are standard in ecological research. Molecular methods are increasingly used in ecology, but studies generally do not report the detailed design of sample processing in the laboratory. This may strongly influence the interpretability of results if the laboratory procedures do not account for the confounding effects of unexpected laboratory events. We demonstrate this with a simple experiment where unexpected differences in laboratory processing of samples would have biased results if randomization in DNA extraction and PCR steps do not provide safeguards. We emphasize the need for proper experimental design and reporting of the laboratory phase of molecular ecology research to ensure the reliability and interpretability of results.

Metadaten
Author details:Miklos BalintORCiD, Orsolya Marton, Marlene Schatz, Rolf-Alexander Düring, Hans-Peter F. GrossartORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/ece3.3687
ISSN:2045-7758
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29435253
Title of parent work (English):Ecology and evolution
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/01/10
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/04
Tag:DNA extraction; PCR; batch effect; bias; environmental DNA; laboratory practice; lake community; metabarcoding; nondemonic intrusions; sediment
Volume:8
Issue:3
Number of pages:8
First page:1786
Last Page:1793
Funding institution:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [BA 4843/2-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 616

