Entwicklung und Validierung eines Instruments zur Erfassung von experimentierbezogenen Erfahrungen angehender Physiklehrkräfte

Due to the importance of experiments in the physics-based inquiry process, they are an essential part of physics teaching. In order to promote the use of experiments in physics lessons, competence-oriented experimentation and reflection on the use of experiments are important goals in teacher training programs. Process models for competence-oriented experimentation typically distinguish between phases of question and hypothesis development, planning, exploration and conclusions. However, it is unclear in what way prospective physics teachers use aspects of competence-oriented experimentation in their lessons in school-based training phases and in what way they reflect teaching experiments with reference to experimentation and how structured (in terms of reflection models) they proceed in doing so. The present study therefore investigated the ways in which students in their final teaching internship reflect on experimentation processes in their teaching. For this purpose, we looked at the proportions in which the experimentation phases are addressed in the reflections. In order to find out the quality with which the planning of the experiment is reflected and to what extent the planning phase is pre-structured, this was considered in a more differentiated way. On the basis of empirical preliminary work, it was assumed that question development, hypothesis formation and experiment planning are addressed less frequently than the other sub-competencies and that the planning phase mainly contains pre-structured tasks instead of leaving the learners space for exploration and planning. To investigate the question, coding manuals for recording experiment-related competencies in written reflections were developed and validated. 40 reflection texts from 14 physics students in their practical semester at the University of Potsdam were analysed. Qualitative content analysis was used to identify categories in which the teachers reflected. The texts were examined with regard to the implementation of a reflection model and the occurrence of the competencies as defined in the experimentation cycle. The results confirmed the low occurrence of question development and hypothesis formation as well as the tendency towards pre-structed tasks. In addition, it was found that the planning phase was reflected rather superficially and that work assignments were mainly reproductive. More generally, descriptive tendencies were found in the reflections and rather few alternatives and consequences. Implications for teacher training in physics are derived from the results. In order to promote the reflection competence of the prospective teachers, assistance during the reflection process and feedback on the contents are necessary. Furthermore, the prospective teachers should be sensitised to include all competencies as outlined in the experimentation cycle.

