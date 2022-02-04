A Journey Through the Gates of Good and Evil in Jewish Sources
|Author details:
|Admiʾel KosmanGND
|URL:
|https://zeramim.org/past-issues/vol-v-issue-2-spring2021-5781/a-journey-through-the-gates-of-good-and-evilin-jewish-sources-towards-a-monistic-psychological-reading-of-the-azazel-ritual/
|ISSN:
|2577-4921
|Title of parent work (English):
|Zeramim : an Online Journal of Applied Jewish Thought
|Subtitle (English):
|towards a Monistic-Psychological reading of the Azazel Ritual
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2021
|Completion year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2022/02/04
|Volume:
|V
|Issue:
|2
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion