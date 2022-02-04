Schließen

A Journey Through the Gates of Good and Evil in Jewish Sources

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Admiʾel KosmanGND
URL:https://zeramim.org/past-issues/vol-v-issue-2-spring2021-5781/a-journey-through-the-gates-of-good-and-evilin-jewish-sources-towards-a-monistic-psychological-reading-of-the-azazel-ritual/
ISSN:2577-4921
Title of parent work (English):Zeramim : an Online Journal of Applied Jewish Thought
Subtitle (English):towards a Monistic-Psychological reading of the Azazel Ritual
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2021
Completion year:2021
Release date:2022/02/04
Volume:V
Issue:2
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.