The dynamics of Van Allen belts revisited

In an effort to explain the formation of a narrow third radiation belt at ultra-relativistic energies detected during a solar storm in September 20121, Mann et al.2 present simulations from which they conclude it arises from a process of outward radial diffusion alone, without the need for additional loss processes from higher frequency waves. The comparison of observations with the model in Figs 2 and 3 of their Article clearly shows that even with strong radial diffusion rates, the model predicts a third belt near L* = 3 that is twice as wide as observed and approximately an order of magnitude more intense. We therefore disagree with their interpretation that “the agreement between the absolute fluxes from the model and those observed by REPT [the Relativistic Electron Proton Telescope] shown on Figs 2 and 3 is excellent.” Previous studies3 have shown that outward radial diffusion plays a very important role in the dynamics of the outer belt and is capable of explaining rapid reductions in the electron flux. It has also been

In an effort to explain the formation of a narrow third radiation belt at ultra-relativistic energies detected during a solar storm in September 20121, Mann et al.2 present simulations from which they conclude it arises from a process of outward radial diffusion alone, without the need for additional loss processes from higher frequency waves. The comparison of observations with the model in Figs 2 and 3 of their Article clearly shows that even with strong radial diffusion rates, the model predicts a third belt near L* = 3 that is twice as wide as observed and approximately an order of magnitude more intense. We therefore disagree with their interpretation that “the agreement between the absolute fluxes from the model and those observed by REPT [the Relativistic Electron Proton Telescope] shown on Figs 2 and 3 is excellent.” Previous studies3 have shown that outward radial diffusion plays a very important role in the dynamics of the outer belt and is capable of explaining rapid reductions in the electron flux. It has also been shown that it can produce remnant belts (Fig. 2 of a long-term simulation study4). However, radial diffusion alone cannot explain the formation of the narrow third belt at multi-MeV during September 2012. An additional loss mechanism is required. Higher radial diffusion rates cannot improve the comparison of model presented by Mann et al. with observations. A further increase in the radial diffusion rates (reported in Fig. 4 of the Supplementary Information of ref. 2) results in the overestimation of the outer belt fluxes by up to three orders of magnitude at energy of 3.4 MeV. Observations at 2 MeV, where belts show only a two-zone structure, were not presented by Mann et al. Moreover, simulations of electrons with energies below 2 MeV with the same diffusion rates and boundary conditions used by the authors would probably produce very strong depletions down to L = 3–3.5, where L is radial distance from the centre of the Earth to the given field line in the equatorial plane. Observations do not show a non-adiabatic loss below L ∼ 4.5 for 2 MeV. Such different dynamics between 2 MeV and above 4 MeV at around L = 3.5 are another indication that particles are scattered by electromagnetic ion cyclotron (EMIC) waves that affect only energies above a certain threshold. Observations of the phase space density (PSD) provide additional evidence for the local loss of electrons. Around L* = 3.5–4 PSD shows significant decrease by an order of magnitude starting in the afternoon of 3 September (Fig. 1a), while PSD above L* = 4 is increasing. The minimum in PSD between L* = 3.5–4 continues to decrease until 4 September. This evolution demonstrates that the loss is not produced by outward diffusion. Radial diffusion cannot produce deepening minima, as it works to smooth gradients. Just as growing peaks in PSD show the presence of localized acceleration5, deepening minima show the presence of localized loss. Figure 1: Time evolution of radiation profiles in electron PSD at relativistic and ultra-relativistic energies. figure 1 a, Similar to Supplementary Fig. 3 of ref. 2, but using TS07D model10 and for μ = 2,500 MeV G−1, K = 0.05 RE G0.5 (where RE is the radius of the Earth). b, Similar to Supplementary Fig. 3 of ref. 2, but using TS07D model and for μ = 700 MeV G−1, corresponding to MeV energies in the heart of the belt. Minimum in PSD in the heart of the multi-MeV electron radiation belt between 3.5 and 4 RE deepening between the afternoon of 3 September and 5 September clearly show that the narrow remnant belt at multi-MeV below 3.5 RE is produced by the local loss. Full size image The minimum in the outer boundary is reached on the evening of 2 September. After that, the outer boundary moves up, while the minimum decreases by approximately an order of magnitude, clearly showing that this main decrease cannot be explained by outward diffusion, and requires additional loss processes. The analysis of profiles of PSD is a standard tool used, for example, in the study about electron acceleration5 and routinely used by the entire Van Allen Probes team. In the Supplementary Information, we show that this analysis is validated by using different magnetic field models. The Supplementary Information also shows that measurements are above background noise. Deepening minima at multi-MeV during the times when the boundary flux increases are clearly seen in Fig. 1a. They show that there must be localized loss, as radial diffusion cannot produce a minimum that becomes lower with time. At lower energies of 1–2 MeV, which corresponds to lower values of the first adiabatic invariant μ (Fig. 1b), the profiles are monotonic between L* = 3–3.5, consistent with the absence of scattering by EMIC waves that affect only electrons above a certain energy threshold6,7,8,9. In summary, the results of the modelling and observations presented by Mann et al. do not lend support to the claim of explaining the dynamics of the ultra-relativistic third Van Allen radiation belt in terms of an outward radial diffusion process alone. While the outward radial diffusion driven by the loss to the magnetopause2 is certainly operating during this storm, there is compelling observational and modelling2,6 evidence that shows that very efficient localized electron loss operates during this storm at multi-MeV energies, consistent with localized loss produced by EMIC waves.

…