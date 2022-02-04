Petrographic and Micro-XRF analysis of multiple archean impact-derived spherule layers in drill core CT3 from the northern Barberton Greenstone Belt (South Africa)

The Archean spherule layers (SLs) of the Barberton Greenstone Belt (BGB, South Africa) and Pilbara Craton (Australia) are the only known evidence of early, large impact events on Earth. Spherules in these layers have been, alternatively, interpreted as molten impact ejecta, condensation products from an impact vapor cloud, or ejecta from impact craters melted during atmospheric re-entry. Recently, a new exploration drill core (CT3) from the northern BGB revealed 17 SL intersections. Spherules are densely packed, sand-sized, and variably rounded or deformed. The CT3 SLs are intercalated with black and brown shale, and laminated chert. The determination of the original number of impact events that are represented by these multiple SLs is central to the present paper. A comprehensive study of the sedimentary and petrographic characteristics of these SLs involved the determination of the size, shape and types of individual spherules, as well as their mineralogy. CT3 SLs consist of K-feldspar, phyllosilicate, siderite, dolomite, quartz,

The Archean spherule layers (SLs) of the Barberton Greenstone Belt (BGB, South Africa) and Pilbara Craton (Australia) are the only known evidence of early, large impact events on Earth. Spherules in these layers have been, alternatively, interpreted as molten impact ejecta, condensation products from an impact vapor cloud, or ejecta from impact craters melted during atmospheric re-entry. Recently, a new exploration drill core (CT3) from the northern BGB revealed 17 SL intersections. Spherules are densely packed, sand-sized, and variably rounded or deformed. The CT3 SLs are intercalated with black and brown shale, and laminated chert. The determination of the original number of impact events that are represented by these multiple SLs is central to the present paper. A comprehensive study of the sedimentary and petrographic characteristics of these SLs involved the determination of the size, shape and types of individual spherules, as well as their mineralogy. CT3 SLs consist of K-feldspar, phyllosilicate, siderite, dolomite, quartz, Ti- and Fe-oxides, as well as apatite. In addition, small amounts of carbonaceous, presumably organic material are observed in several spherules at 145 and 149 m depth. Only Ni-rich Cr-spinel (up to 11 wt% NiO) crystals, rare zircon grains, and alloys of platinum group elements ± Fe or Ni represent primary phases in these thoroughly altered strata. The 0.3 to 2.6-mm-sized spherules can be classified into four types: 1. Spherules crystallized completely with secondary K-feldspar (subtype 1A) or phyllosilicate (subtype 1B); spherules completely filled with Ti- and Fe-oxides (subtype 1C); spherules containing disordered or radially oriented, fibrous and lath-shaped K-feldspar textures (subtype 1D); or subtype 1B spherules that contain significant Cr-spinel (subtype 1E); 2. zoned compositions with these types 1A and/or 1B minerals (subtype 2A); spherules that contain central or marginal vesicles (subtype 2B); subtype 1B spherules whose rims consist of Ti and Fe-oxides (subtype 2C); 3. deformed spherules (subtype 3A) - of all types; (B) subtype 1B spherules are assimilated into groundmass; (C) open spherules or spherules with collapsed rims; and 4. interconnected spherules of type 1A. A few spherules show botryoidal devitrification textures interpreted to result from rapid cooling/devitrification of former melt droplets. SL 15 at a depth of 145 m is unique in being the only grain-size sorted SL; this bed may have been deposited by fallout through a water column. The SL and their host rocks can be easily distinguished by their significant differences in micro-XRF elemental distribution maps. Depending on which aspects of the SLs are primarily considered (such as similar geochemistry, similar layering, SL occurrences abundant at three different depth intervals), the 17 CT3 SLs can be assigned to three or up to 13 individual impact events. Uncertainty about the actual number of impact events represented remains, however, due to the complex folding deformation observed throughout the drill core.

