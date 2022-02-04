Sebastian Kamann, T. -O. Husser, S. Dreizler, E. Emsellem, Peter Michael Weilbacher, S. Martens, R. Bacon, M. den Brok, B. Giesers, Davor Krajnovic, Martin M. Roth, Martin Wendt, Lutz Wisotzki
This is the first of a series of papers presenting the results from our survey of 25 Galactic globular clusters with the MUSE integral-field spectrograph. In combination with our dedicated algorithm for source deblending, MUSE provides unique multiplex capabilities in crowded stellar fields and allows us to acquire samples of up to 20 000 stars within the half-light radius of each cluster. The present paper focuses on the analysis of the internal dynamics of 22 out of the 25 clusters, using about 500 000 spectra of 200 000 individual stars. Thanks to the large stellar samples per cluster, we are able to perform a detailed analysis of the central rotation and dispersion fields using both radial profiles and two-dimensional maps. The velocity dispersion profiles we derive show a good general agreement with existing radial velocity studies but typically reach closer to the cluster centres. By comparison with proper motion data, we derive or update the dynamical distance estimates to 14 clusters. Compared to previous dynamical distance estimates for 47 Tuc, our value is in much better agreement with other methods. We further find significant (>3 sigma) rotation in the majority (13/22) of our clusters. Our analysis seems to confirm earlier findings of a link between rotation and the ellipticities of globular clusters. In addition, we find a correlation between the strengths of internal rotation and the relaxation times of the clusters, suggesting that the central rotation fields are relics of the cluster formation that are gradually dissipated via two-body relaxation.
|Author details:
|Sebastian KamannORCiD, T. -O. Husser, S. Dreizler, E. Emsellem, Peter Michael WeilbacherGND, S. Martens, R. Bacon, M. den Brok, B. Giesers, Davor Krajnovic, Martin M. RothGND, Martin WendtORCiDGND, Lutz WisotzkiORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stx2719
|ISSN:
|0035-8711
|ISSN:
|1365-2966
|Title of parent work (English):
|Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
|Subtitle (English):
|the contribution of rotation to cluster dynamics studied with 200 000 stars
|Publisher:
|Oxford Univ. Press
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2017/10/23
|Completion year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2022/02/04
|Tag:
|globular clusters: general; stars: kinematics and dynamics; techniques: imaging spectroscopy
|Volume:
|473
|Issue:
|4
|Number of pages:
|26
|First page:
|5591
|Last Page:
|5616
|Funding institution:
|German Ministry for Education and Science (BMBF Verbundforschung) through project MUSE-AO [05A14BAC, 05A14MGA, 05A17MGA]; German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [KA 4537/2-1, DR 281/35-1]; ESO Telescopes at the La Silla Paranal Observatory [094.D-0142, 095.D-0629, 096.D-0175, 097.D-0295]; NASANational Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA) [NAS 5-26555]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access