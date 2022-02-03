Combining a root exclusion technique with continuous chamber and porous tube measurements for a pin-point separation of ecosystem respiration in croplands
- To better assess ecosystem C budgets of croplands and understand their potential response to climate and management changes, detailed information on the mechanisms and environmental controls driving the individual C flux components are needed. This accounts in particular for the ecosystem respiration (R-eco) and its components, the autotrophic (R-a) and heterotrophic respiration (R-h) which vary tremendously in time and space. This study presents a method to separate R-eco into R-a [as the sum of R-a (shoot) and R-a (root)] and R-h in order to detect temporal and small-scale spatial dynamics within their relative contribution to overall R-eco. Thus, predominant environmental drivers and underlying mechanisms can be revealed. R-eco was derived during nighttime by automatic chamber CO2 flux measurements on plant covered plots. R-h was derived from CO2 efflux measurements, which were performed in parallel to R-eco measurements on a fallow plot using CO2 sampling tubes in 10 cm soil depth. R-a (root) was calculated as the differenceTo better assess ecosystem C budgets of croplands and understand their potential response to climate and management changes, detailed information on the mechanisms and environmental controls driving the individual C flux components are needed. This accounts in particular for the ecosystem respiration (R-eco) and its components, the autotrophic (R-a) and heterotrophic respiration (R-h) which vary tremendously in time and space. This study presents a method to separate R-eco into R-a [as the sum of R-a (shoot) and R-a (root)] and R-h in order to detect temporal and small-scale spatial dynamics within their relative contribution to overall R-eco. Thus, predominant environmental drivers and underlying mechanisms can be revealed. R-eco was derived during nighttime by automatic chamber CO2 flux measurements on plant covered plots. R-h was derived from CO2 efflux measurements, which were performed in parallel to R-eco measurements on a fallow plot using CO2 sampling tubes in 10 cm soil depth. R-a (root) was calculated as the difference between sampling tube CO2 efflux measurements on a plant covered plot and R-h. R-a (shoot) was calculated as R-eco - R-a (root) - R-h. Measurements were carried out for winter wheat (Triticum aestivum L.) during the crop season 2015 at an experimental plot located in the hummocky ground moraine landscape of NE Germany. R-eco varied seasonally from < 1 to 9.5 g C m(-2) d(-1), and was higher in adult (a) and reproductive (r) than juvenile (j) stands (gC m(-2) d(-1): j = 1.2, a = 4.6, r = 5.3). Observed R-a and R-h were in general smaller compared to the independently measured R-eco, contributing in average 58% and 42% to R-eco. However, both varied strongly regarding their environmental drivers and particular contribution throughout the study period, following the seasonal development of soil temperature and moisture (R-h) as well as crop development (R-a). Thus, our results consistently revealed temporal dynamics regarding the relative contribution of R-a (root) and R-a (shoot) to R-a, as well as of R-a and R-h to R-eco. Based on the observed results, implications for partitioning of R-eco in croplands are given.…
|Mathias Hoffmann, Stephan J. Wirth, Holger Bessler, Christof Engels, Hubert JochheimORCiD, Michael SommerGND, Jürgen Augustin
|https://doi.org/10.1002/jpln.201600489
|1436-8730
|1522-2624
|Journal of plant nutrition and soil science = Zeitschrift für Pflanzenernährung und Bodenkunde
|Wiley-VCH
|Weinheim
|Article
|English
|2017/08/11
|2017
|2022/02/03
|automatic chambers; autotrophic respiration; heterotrophic respiration; soil CO2 sampling tubes
|181
|1
|10
|41
|50
|Brandenburg Ministry of Infrastructure and Agriculture (MIL); Federal Agency for Renewable Resources (FNR); interdisciplinary research project CarboZALF
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Bronze Open-Access