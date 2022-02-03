Schließen

“Advocate of the Jewish People”

Download full text files

  • pardes27_S135-142.pdfeng
    (328KB)

    SHA-512:7c17cf75c3652316dba82d3585a2960882d48d19c2b3a0015224f404c2f5bf50032563977958878889b6818c81938f7cb60a46e5a1e1e2a49e513bf763e9ac4b

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Elisabeth GallasGND, Miriam RürupGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-537501
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-53750
ISBN:978-3-86956-520-0
ISSN:1614-6492
ISSN:1862-7684
Title of parent work (English):PaRDeS : Journal of the Association for Jewish Studies in Germany
Title of parent work (German):PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien
Subtitle (English):Nehemia Robinson’s Legal Activism after 1945 : An Introduction
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/02
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release date:2022/02/03
Tag:20. Jahrhundert; Nehemia Robinson; Rechtsgeschichte; USA; deutsche Geschichte; moderne jüdische Geschichte
20th century; German history; Modern Jewish history; Nehemia Robinson; United States; legal history
Issue:27
Number of pages:8
First page:135
Last Page:142
Source:PaRDeS / Heft 27 (2021) / ISBN 978-3-86956-520-0, S. 135-142
Source:Source: Memorial Brochure “1898 – 1964: Dr. Nehemia Robinson,” World Jewish Congress, New York, 1965
RVK - Regensburg classification:BD 1680
Organizational units:Extern / Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e. V.
Extern / Extern
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e.V., ISSN 1862-7684 / PaRDeS (2021) 27 / From the Archive
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.