Correlates of Mono- and Dual-Victims of Cybergrooming and Cyberbullying

  • Today's adolescents grow up using information and communication technologies as an integral part of their everyday life. This affords them with extensive opportunities, but also exposes them to online risks, such as cybergrooming and cyberbullying victimization. The aims of this study were to investigate correlates of cybergrooming and cyberbullying victimization and examine whether victims of both cybergrooming and cyberbullying (dual-cybervictims) show higher involvement in compulsive Internet use (CIU) and troubled offline behavior (TOB) compared to victims of either cybergrooming or cyberbullying (mono-cybervictims). The sample consisted of 2,042 Dutch, German, Thai, and U.S. adolescents (age = 11–17 years; M = 14.2; SD = 1.4). About every ninth adolescent (10.9 percent) reported either mono- or dual-cybervictimization. Second, both CIU and TOB were associated with all three types of cybervictimization, and finally, both CIU and TOB were more strongly linked to dual-cybervictimization than to both forms of mono-cybervictimization.Today's adolescents grow up using information and communication technologies as an integral part of their everyday life. This affords them with extensive opportunities, but also exposes them to online risks, such as cybergrooming and cyberbullying victimization. The aims of this study were to investigate correlates of cybergrooming and cyberbullying victimization and examine whether victims of both cybergrooming and cyberbullying (dual-cybervictims) show higher involvement in compulsive Internet use (CIU) and troubled offline behavior (TOB) compared to victims of either cybergrooming or cyberbullying (mono-cybervictims). The sample consisted of 2,042 Dutch, German, Thai, and U.S. adolescents (age = 11–17 years; M = 14.2; SD = 1.4). About every ninth adolescent (10.9 percent) reported either mono- or dual-cybervictimization. Second, both CIU and TOB were associated with all three types of cybervictimization, and finally, both CIU and TOB were more strongly linked to dual-cybervictimization than to both forms of mono-cybervictimization. These findings contribute to a better understanding of the associations between different forms of cybervictimization and psychological health and behavior problems among adolescents.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Sebastian WachsORCiDGND, Helen C. Whittle, Catherine Hamilton-GiachritsisORCiD, Karsten D. WolfORCiD, Alexander T. Vazsonyi, Marianne Junger
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1089/cyber.2016.0733
ISSN:2152-2715
ISSN:2152-2723
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28657776
Title of parent work (English):Cyberpsychology, behavior and social networking
Subtitle (English):Evidence from Four Countries
Publisher:Liebert
Place of publishing:New Rochelle
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/03
Tag:adolescents; compulsive Internet use; cyberbullying; cybergrooming; cybervictimization; troubled offline behavior
Volume:21
Issue:2
Number of pages:8
First page:91
Last Page:98
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert

