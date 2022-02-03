Jewish-Christian Dialogue and American Visions of the Postwar World
- American occupying forces made the promotion of Jewish-Christian dialogue part of their plans for postwar German reconstruction. They sought to export American models of Jewish-Christian cooperation to Germany, while simultaneously validating and valorizing claims about the connection between democracy and tri-faith religious pluralism in the United States. The small size of the Jewish population in Germany meant that Jews did not set the terms of these discussions, and evidence shows that both German and American Jews expressed skepticism about participating in dialogue in the years immediately following the Holocaust. But opting out would have meant that discussions in Germany about the Judeo-Christian tradition that the American government advanced as the centerpiece of postwar democratic reconstruction would take place without a Jewish contribution. American Jewish leaders, present in Germany and in the US, therefore decided to opt in, not because they supported the project, but because it seemed far riskier to be left out.
|Jessica Cooperman
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-537488
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-53748
|978-3-86956-520-0
|1614-6492
|1862-7684
|PaRDeS : Journal of the Association for Jewish Studies in Germany
|PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Potsdam
|Article
|English
|2021/12/02
|2021
|Universität Potsdam
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|2022/02/03
|20. Jahrhundert; Moderne jüdische Geschichte; USA; deutsche Geschichte; interreligiöser Dialog
20th century; German history; Modern Jewish history; United States; interreligious dialogue
|27
|15
|117
|131
|PaRDeS / Heft 27 (2021) / ISBN 978-3-86956-520-0, S. 117-131
|BD 1680
|Extern / Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e. V.
|Extern / Extern
|2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
|Referiert
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e.V., ISSN 1862-7684 / PaRDeS (2021) 27 / Articles
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International