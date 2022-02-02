Schließen

Who Participates in Content-Focused Teacher Professional Development? Evidence From a Large Scale Study

  • This study investigates the relationship between teacher quality and teachers’ engagement in professional development (PD) activities using data on 229 German secondary school mathematics teachers. We assessed different aspects of teacher quality (e.g. professional knowledge, instructional quality) using a variety of measures, including standardised tests of teachers’ content knowledge, to determine what characteristics are associated with high participation in PD. The results show that teachers with higher scores for teacher quality variables take part in more content-focused PD than teachers with lower scores for these variables. This suggests that teacher learning may be subject to a Matthew effect, whereby more proficient teachers benefit more from PD than less proficient teachers.

Author details:Eric RichterORCiDGND, Mareike KunterORCiDGND, Alexandra MarxORCiDGND, Dirk RichterORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/feduc.2021.722169
ISSN:2504-284X
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in education
Publisher:Frontiers Media
Place of publishing:Lausanne, Schweiz
Further contributing person(s):Eline Vanassche, Jan Elen, Paige K. Evans
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/08/10
Completion year:2021
Release date:2022/02/02
Tag:Matthew effect; content knowledge; continuing education activities; in-service training; professional development; teacher learning; teacher quality
Number of pages:10
First page:1
Last Page:10
Organizational units:Extern / Extern
Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 739

