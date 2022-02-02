Schließen

Capturing regional variations of hard‐rock κ0 from coda analysis

  • We propose an alternative procedure for the capture of the hard‐rock regional kappa (⁠κ0ref⁠). In our approach, we make use of a potential link between the well‐known κ parameter and the properties of coda waves. In our analysis, we consider near‐distance records of four crustal earthquakes of local magnitude 3.7–4.9 that occurred in four regions of France in different geological contexts: the crystalline axial chain of Pyrenees to the southwest, the large sedimentary basin to the southeast, the Alpine range to the east, and the extensional Rhine graben to the northeast. Each earthquake has been recorded at a pair of nearby soft‐ and hard‐rock station sites. The high‐frequency (16–32 Hz) spectral amplitudes of the coda window (carefully selected on the time series of the accelerograms) confirm an exponential decrease, which we quantify by κAHcoda and call “kappa of coda.” It is found that κAHcoda is independent of the soil type but shows significant regional variations. κ measurements (Anderson and Hough, 1984) over the coda windowWe propose an alternative procedure for the capture of the hard‐rock regional kappa (⁠κ0ref⁠). In our approach, we make use of a potential link between the well‐known κ parameter and the properties of coda waves. In our analysis, we consider near‐distance records of four crustal earthquakes of local magnitude 3.7–4.9 that occurred in four regions of France in different geological contexts: the crystalline axial chain of Pyrenees to the southwest, the large sedimentary basin to the southeast, the Alpine range to the east, and the extensional Rhine graben to the northeast. Each earthquake has been recorded at a pair of nearby soft‐ and hard‐rock station sites. The high‐frequency (16–32 Hz) spectral amplitudes of the coda window (carefully selected on the time series of the accelerograms) confirm an exponential decrease, which we quantify by κAHcoda and call “kappa of coda.” It is found that κAHcoda is independent of the soil type but shows significant regional variations. κ measurements (Anderson and Hough, 1984) over the coda window (⁠κAHcoda⁠) and full time series (⁠κAH⁠) show strong correlation at hard‐rock sites. This suggests that κAHcoda can provide a new proxy to estimate the regional hard rock κ0ref (Ktenidou et al., 2015). Theoretical analysis is also presented to relate the regional κAHcoda and coda quality factor Qc⁠, which quantifies the average attenuation properties of the crust (both scattering and absorption). It allows interpreting κAHcoda as the time spent by the waves in the medium, weighted by its attenuation properties. This theoretical analysis also shows that the classical κ measurement should be frequency dependent; this was confirmed by the spectra of the observed records.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jessie Mayor, Sanjay Singh BoraORCiDGND, Fabrice CottonORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1785/0120170153
ISSN:0037-1106
ISSN:1943-3573
Title of parent work (English):The bulletin of the Seismological Society of America : BSSA
Publisher:Seismological Society of America
Place of publishing:Albany
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/01/09
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/02
Volume:108
Issue:1
Number of pages:10
First page:399
Last Page:408
Funding institution:French National Research Agency (ANR) as part of the Investissements [ANR-11-EQPX-0040]; French Ministry of Environment, Energy and Sea
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.