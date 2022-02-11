Controlled condensation to functional materials – synergetic effect of nitrogen content and pore structure

The development and optimization of carbonaceous materials is of great interest for several applications including gas sorption, electrochemical storage and conversion, or heterogeneous catalysis. In this thesis, the exploration and optimization of nitrogen containing carbonaceous materials by direct condensation of smart chosen, molecular precursors will be presented. As suggested with the concept of noble carbons, the choice of a stable, nitrogen-containing precursor will lead to an even more stable, nitrogen doped carbonaceous material with a controlled structure and electronic properties. Molecules fulfilling this requirement are for example nucleobases. The direct condensation of nucleobases leads to highly nitrogen containing carbonaceous materials without any further post or pretreatment. By using salt melt templating, pore structure adjustment is possible without the use of hazardous or toxic reagents and the template can be reused. Using these simple tools, the synergetic effect of the pore structure and nitrogen content

The development and optimization of carbonaceous materials is of great interest for several applications including gas sorption, electrochemical storage and conversion, or heterogeneous catalysis. In this thesis, the exploration and optimization of nitrogen containing carbonaceous materials by direct condensation of smart chosen, molecular precursors will be presented. As suggested with the concept of noble carbons, the choice of a stable, nitrogen-containing precursor will lead to an even more stable, nitrogen doped carbonaceous material with a controlled structure and electronic properties. Molecules fulfilling this requirement are for example nucleobases. The direct condensation of nucleobases leads to highly nitrogen containing carbonaceous materials without any further post or pretreatment. By using salt melt templating, pore structure adjustment is possible without the use of hazardous or toxic reagents and the template can be reused. Using these simple tools, the synergetic effect of the pore structure and nitrogen content of the materials can be explored. Within this thesis, the influence of the condensation parameters will be correlated to the structure and performance of the materials. First, the influence of the condensation temperature to the porosity and nitrogen content of guanine will be discussed and the exploration of highly CO2 selective structural pores in C1N1 materials will be shown. Further tuning the pore structure of the materials by salt melt templating will be then explored, the potential of the prepared materials as heterogeneous catalysts and their basic catalytic strength will be correlated to their nitrogen content and pore morphology. A similar approach is used to explore the water sorption behavior of uric acid derived carbonaceous materials as potential sorbents for heat transformation applications. Changes in maximum water uptake and hydrophilicity of the prepared materials will be correlated to the nitrogen content and pore architecture. Due to the high thermal stability, porosity, and nitrogen content of ionic liquid derived nitrogen doped carbonaceous materials, a simple impregnation and calcination route can be conducted to obtain copper nano cluster decorated nitrogen-doped carbonaceous materials. The activity as catalyst for the oxygen reduction reaction of the obtained materials will be shown and structure performance relations are discussed. In conclusion, the versatility of nitrogen doped carbonaceous materials with a nitrogen to carbon ratio of up to one will be shown. The possibility to tune the pore structure as well as the nitrogen content by using a simple procedure including salt melt templating as well as the use of molecular precursors and their effect on the performance will be discussed.

…