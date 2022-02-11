Controlled condensation to functional materials – synergetic effect of nitrogen content and pore structure
Kontrollierte Kondensation zu funktionellen Materialien - Synergetische Wirkung von Stickstoffgehalt und Porenstruktur
The development and optimization of carbonaceous materials is of great interest for several applications including gas sorption, electrochemical storage and conversion, or heterogeneous catalysis. In this thesis, the exploration and optimization of nitrogen containing carbonaceous materials by direct condensation of smart chosen, molecular precursors will be presented. As suggested with the concept of noble carbons, the choice of a stable, nitrogen-containing precursor will lead to an even more stable, nitrogen doped carbonaceous material with a controlled structure and electronic properties. Molecules fulfilling this requirement are for example nucleobases. The direct condensation of nucleobases leads to highly nitrogen containing carbonaceous materials without any further post or pretreatment. By using salt melt templating, pore structure adjustment is possible without the use of hazardous or toxic reagents and the template can be reused. Using these simple tools, the synergetic effect of the pore structure and nitrogen content of the materials can be explored. Within this thesis, the influence of the condensation parameters will be correlated to the structure and performance of the materials. First, the influence of the condensation temperature to the porosity and nitrogen content of guanine will be discussed and the exploration of highly CO2 selective structural pores in C1N1 materials will be shown. Further tuning the pore structure of the materials by salt melt templating will be then explored, the potential of the prepared materials as heterogeneous catalysts and their basic catalytic strength will be correlated to their nitrogen content and pore morphology. A similar approach is used to explore the water sorption behavior of uric acid derived carbonaceous materials as potential sorbents for heat transformation applications. Changes in maximum water uptake and hydrophilicity of the prepared materials will be correlated to the nitrogen content and pore architecture. Due to the high thermal stability, porosity, and nitrogen content of ionic liquid derived nitrogen doped carbonaceous materials, a simple impregnation and calcination route can be conducted to obtain copper nano cluster decorated nitrogen-doped carbonaceous materials. The activity as catalyst for the oxygen reduction reaction of the obtained materials will be shown and structure performance relations are discussed. In conclusion, the versatility of nitrogen doped carbonaceous materials with a nitrogen to carbon ratio of up to one will be shown. The possibility to tune the pore structure as well as the nitrogen content by using a simple procedure including salt melt templating as well as the use of molecular precursors and their effect on the performance will be discussed.
Die Entwicklung und Optimierung von kohlenstoffhaltigen Materialien ist von großem Interesse in vielen Anwendungsbereichen, darunter Gassorption, elektrochemische Speicherung und Umwandlung von Energie und in der heterogenen Katalyse. In dieser Arbeit wird die Erforschung und Optimierung von stickstoff‑ und kohlenstoffhaltigen Materialien durch direkte Kondensation ausgewählter, molekularer Ausgangsstoffe vorgestellt. Entsprechend dem Konzept der edlen Kohlenstoffe (noble carbons), führt die Kondensation eines stabilen, stickstoffhaltigen Ausgangsstoffes zu einem noch stabileren, stickstoffdotierten kohlenstoffhaltigen Material mit kontrollierter Struktur und elektronischen Eigenschaften. Moleküle, die diese Anforderung erfüllen, sind zum Beispiel Nukleobasen. Die direkte Kondensation von Nukleobasen führt ohne weitere Nach- oder Vorbehandlungen zu kohlenstoffhaltigen Materialien mit einem sehr hohen Stickstoffanteil. Durch die Verwendung des Salzschmelze-Template Verfahrens ist eine Anpassung der Porenstruktur ohne Verwendung gefährlicher oder toxischer Reagenzien möglich und die Templates können außerdem wiederverwendet werden. Mit diesen einfachen Werkzeugen kann der synergetische Effekt der Porenstruktur und des Stickstoffgehalts der Materialien erforscht werden. Im Rahmen dieser Arbeit wird der Einfluss der Kondensationsparameter auf die Struktur und die Leistung der Materialien in Beziehung gesetzt. Zunächst wird der Einfluss der Kondensationstemperatur auf die Porosität und den Stickstoffgehalt von Guanin erörtert und die Erforschung von CO2-selektiven strukturellen Poren in C1N1-Materialien aufgezeigt. Das Potenzial der hergestellten Materialien als heterogener Katalysator und ihre katalytische Wirkung werden mit ihrem Stickstoffgehalt und ihrer Porenstruktur korreliert. Ein ähnlicher Ansatz wird verwendet, um das Wassersorptionsverhalten von aus Harnsäure hergestellten kohlenstoffhaltigen Materialien als potenzielle Sorptionsmittel für Wärmetransformationsanwendungen zu untersuchen. Die maximale Wasseraufnahme und Hydrophilie der hergestellten Materialien werden mit dem Stickstoffgehalt und der Porenarchitektur korreliert. Aufgrund der hohen thermischen Stabilität, der Porosität und des Stickstoffgehalts der mit ionischer Flüssigkeit hergestellten stickstoffdotierten kohlenstoffhaltigen Materialien können diese des Weiteren als Träger für Metalle dienen. Durch einfache Imprägnierung und Kalzinierung werden Kupfer‑Nanocluster dekorierte stickstoffhaltige Kohlenstoffmaterialen hergestellt und als Katalysator für die in Brennstoffzellen stattfindende Sauerstoff-Reduktionsreaktion genutzt. Zusammenfassend wird die Vielseitigkeit von stickstoffdotierten kohlenstoffhaltigen Materialien mit einem Stickstoff-Kohlenstoff-Verhältnis von bis zu eins aufgezeigt. Es wird die Möglichkeit gezeigt, die Porenstruktur und den Stickstoffgehalt in einem einfachen Verfahren, einschließlich Salzschmelze‑Templating und die Verwendung von molekularen Ausgangsstoffen, zu beeinflussen und somit für gezielte Anwendungen zu variieren.
|Janina KossmannORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-536935
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-53693
|Markus AntoniettiORCiDGND, Andreas TaubertORCiDGND, Ana Primo
|Markus Antonietti, Andreas Taubert
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2021
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2022/01/26
|2022/02/11
|C1N1; CO2-Abscheidung; Salzschmelze-Templating; Sauerstoff-Reduktionsreaktion; Stickstoff‑ und Kohlenstoffhaltige Materialien; Wärmetransformationsanwendungen
C1N1; CO2 capture; heat transformation application; nitrogen containing carbonaceous materials; oxygen reduction reaction; salt melt templating
|vi, 148
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Urheberrechtsschutz