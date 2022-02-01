Schließen

Zionism and Cosmopolitanism

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Dekel PeretzGND
ISBN:978-3-11-072692-3
Title of parent work (German):Europäisch-jüdische Studien – Beiträge ; 54
Subtitle (German):Franz Oppenheimer and the Dream of a Jewish Future in Germany and Palestine
Publisher:de Gruyter
Place of publishing:Berlin
Reviewer(s):Julius Hans SchoepsGND, Derek J. Penslar
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:German
Year of first publication:2022
Completion year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2020/07/01
Release date:2022/02/01
Number of pages:xi, 304
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte
License (German):License LogoCC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.