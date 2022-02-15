Übergangsmetallkatalysierte Funktionalisierungsreaktionen an Vinylsulfonylverbindungen

Within this work, the first systematic investigation of vinyl sulfonic acid ethyl ester (1a), phenyl vinyl sulfone (1b), N-benzyl-N-methylethene sulfonamide (1c) in the FUJIWARA-MORITANI reaction (alternatively referred to as DHR) was carried out. In this transition metal-catalysed reaction, the formation of a new C-C bond takes place through double activation of a C-H bond. Therefore, an atom-economical construction of molecules can be realised without the formation of by-products in the form of salts. Acetanilides (2) were used as aromatic reactants so that a regiospecific coupling by the catalyst-directing acetamide group (CDG) takes place. An extensive optimisation was carried out for the Pd catalysed DHR and subsequently nine differently substituted 2 could be functionalised with 1a and seven differently substituted 2 with 1b. Since a reaction with 1c failed to occur, a switch was made to a Ru-catalysed method for the DHR. With this method, 1c could be functionalised with acetanilides (2) and the spectrum of the acetanilides (2)

Within this work, the first systematic investigation of vinyl sulfonic acid ethyl ester (1a), phenyl vinyl sulfone (1b), N-benzyl-N-methylethene sulfonamide (1c) in the FUJIWARA-MORITANI reaction (alternatively referred to as DHR) was carried out. In this transition metal-catalysed reaction, the formation of a new C-C bond takes place through double activation of a C-H bond. Therefore, an atom-economical construction of molecules can be realised without the formation of by-products in the form of salts. Acetanilides (2) were used as aromatic reactants so that a regiospecific coupling by the catalyst-directing acetamide group (CDG) takes place. An extensive optimisation was carried out for the Pd catalysed DHR and subsequently nine differently substituted 2 could be functionalised with 1a and seven differently substituted 2 with 1b. Since a reaction with 1c failed to occur, a switch was made to a Ru-catalysed method for the DHR. With this method, 1c could be functionalised with acetanilides (2) and the spectrum of the acetanilides (2) used could be expanded to deactivating substituents. Subsequently, the sulfalkenylated acetanilides were investigated in further reactions. For this purpose, a reaction sequence consisting of a deacetylation-diazotisation-coupling reaction was used to convert the acetamide group into a leaving group and then to couple it in a MATSUDA-HECK reaction. With this method, several 1,2-dialkenylbenzenes could be obtained and the CDG was used one more time. In addition to transferring the CDG into a leaving group, it could also be integrated into the synthesis of various heterocycles. First, a 1,3 cycloaddition was carried out by deprotonated tosylmethylisocanide on the electron-deficient sulfalkenyl group for the synthesis of pyrroles. This was followed by coupling of the pyrrole function and the CDG by cyclocondensation, producing quinolines. Through these syntheses, sulfur analogues of the natural product marinoquionoline A could be obtained. Another transition metal-catalysed C-H activation reaction, the MATSUDA-HECK reaction, was used to arylate 1b with different subtituted aryldiazonium salts. Numerous styrenyl sulfones were obtained. Vinylsulfonyl compounds could not be used in cross-metathesis reactions within this work. Therefore, the synthesis of different dialkenylated sulfonamides was carried out. For this purpose, the chain length of the alkenyl group was varied between 2-3 at the sulfur atom and 3-4 at the nitrogen atom. The dialkenylated sulfonamides were used in the previously investigated C-H activation methods. N-allyl-N-phenylethensulfonamide (3) was successfully functionalised using the DHR and HECK reaction. Here, a method-specific coupling took place depending on the electron density of the corresponding alkenyl group. The DHR led to selective arylation at the vinyl group and the HECK reaction to selective arylation at the allyl group. Mixed products were not obtained. For the other diolefins, complex mixtures of products were obtained. Furthermore, the diolefins were investigated in ring closing metathesis reaction and the corresponding sultams were obtained in very good yields. The use of the synthesised sultams in C-H activation was unsuccessful. It is suggested that for these di-substituted sulfonamides the existing reaction conditions need to be optimised. Finally, various enantiomerically pure olefins were prepared starting from levoglucosenone. For this purpose, levoglucosenone was first reacted with an allyl-Grignard and 3 butenyl-Grignard reagent. The corresponding products were obtained in moderate yields. Another method started with the reduction of levoglucosenone to levoglucosenol. This alcohol was successfully etherified with allyl bromide. In addition to the studies on ether synthesis, the esterification of levoglucosenol with various sulfonyl chlorides to the corresponding sulfonic acid esters was carried out. These olefins were investigated in a domino metathesis reaction. Starting with allyl levoglucosenyl ether, the synthesis of a dihydrofuran was presented.

…