Übergangsmetallkatalysierte Funktionalisierungsreaktionen an Vinylsulfonylverbindungen
Transition metal catalysed functionalisation of vinyl sulfonyl compounds
- Innerhalb dieser Arbeit erfolgte die erstmalige systematische Untersuchung von Vinylsulfonsäureethylester (1a), Phenylvinylsulfon (1b), N-Benzyl-N-methylethensulfonamid (1c) in der FUJIWARA-MORITANI Reaktion (alternativ als DHR bezeichnet). Bei dieser übergangsmetallkatalysierten Reaktion erfolgt der Aufbau einer neuen C-C-Bindung unter der doppelten Aktivierung einer C-H-Bindung. Somit kann ein atomökonomischer Aufbau von Molekülen realisiert werden, da keine Beiprodukte in Form von Salzen entstehen. Als aromatischer Reaktant wurden Acetanilide (2) verwendet, damit eine regiospezifische Kupplung durch die katalysatordirigierende Acetamid-Gruppe (CDG) erfolgt. Für die Pd-katalysierte DHR wurde eine umfangreiche Optimierung durchgeführt und anschließend konnten neun verschieden, substituierte 2 mit 1a und sieben verschieden, substituierte 2 mit 1b funktionalisiert werden. Da eine Reaktion mit 1c ausblieb, erfolgte ein Wechsel auf eine Ru-katalysierte Methode für die DHR. Da eine Reaktion mit 1c ausblieb, erfolgte ein Wechsel auf eine Ru-katalysierte Methode für die DHR. Mit dieser Methode konnte 1c mit Acetaniliden funktionalisiert werden und das Spektrum der verwendeten 2, in Form von deaktivierenden Substituenten erweitert werden. Im Anschluss wurden die sulfalkenylierten Acetanilide in weiterführenden Reaktionen untersucht. Hierfür wurde eine Reaktionssequenz bestehend aus einer DeacetylierungDiazotierung-Kupplungsreaktion verwendet, um die Acetamid-Gruppe in eine Abgangsgruppe zu überführen und danach in einer MATSUDA-HECK Reaktion zu kuppeln. Mit dieser Methode konnten mehrere 1,2-Dialkenylbenzole erhalten werden und die CDG ein weiteres Mal genutzt werden. Neben der Überführung der CDG in eine Abgangsgruppe konnte diese auch in die Synthese verschiedener Heterozyklen integriert werden. Dafür erfolgte zunächst eine 1,3-Zykloaddition durch deprotonierten Tosylmethylisocanid an der elektronenarmen Sulfalkenylgruppe zur Synthese von Pyrrolen. Da eine Reaktion mit 1c ausblieb, erfolgte ein Wechsel auf eine Ru-katalysierte Methode für die DHR. Mit dieser Methode konnte 1c mit Acetaniliden funktionalisiert werden und das Spektrum der verwendeten 2, in Form von deaktivierenden Substituenten erweitert werden. Im Anschluss wurden die sulfalkenylierten Acetanilide in weiterführenden Reaktionen untersucht. Hierfür wurde eine Reaktionssequenz bestehend aus einer DeacetylierungDiazotierung-Kupplungsreaktion verwendet, um die Acetamid-Gruppe in eine Abgangsgruppe zu überführen und danach in einer MATSUDA-HECK Reaktion zu kuppeln. Mit dieser Methode konnten mehrere 1,2-Dialkenylbenzole erhalten werden und die CDG ein weiteres Mal genutzt werden. Neben der Überführung der CDG in eine Abgangsgruppe konnte diese auch in die Synthese verschiedener Heterozyklen integriert werden. Dafür erfolgte zunächst eine 1,3-Zykloaddition durch deprotonierten Tosylmethylisocanid an der elektronenarmen Sulfalkenylgruppe zur Synthese von Pyrrolen. Anschließend erfolgte eine Kupplung der PyrrolFunktion und der CDG durch Zyklokondensation, wodurch Quinoline dargestellt wurden. Durch diese Synthesen konnten Schwefelanaloga des Naturstoffes Marinoquionolin A erhalten werden. Ein weitere übergangsmetallkatalysierte C-H-Aktivierungsreaktion, die MATSUDA-HECK Reaktion, wurde genutzt, um 1b zu mit verschieden, subtituierten Diazoniumsalzen zu arylieren. Hier konnten zahlreichen Styrenylsulfone erhalten werden. Der erfolgreiche Einsatz der Vinylsulfonylverbindungen in der Kreuzmetathese konnte innerhalb dieser Arbeit nicht erreicht werden. Daher erfolgte die Synthese verschiedener dialkenylierter Sulfonamide. Hierfür wurde die Kettenlänge der Alkenyl-Gruppe am Schwefel zwischen 2-3 und am Stickstoff zwischen 3-4 variiert. Der Einsatz der dialkenylierten Sulfonamide erfolgte in den zuvor untersuchten C-H-Aktivierungsmethoden. N-Allyl-N-phenylethensulfonamid (3) konnte erfolgreich in der DHR und HECK Reaktion funktionalisiert werden. Hierbei erfolgte eine methodenspezifische Kupplung in Abhängigkeit von der Elektronendichte der entsprechenden Alkenyl-Gruppe. Die DHR führte zur selektiven Arylierung der Vinyl-Gruppe und die HECK Reaktion zur Arylierung an der Allyl-Gruppe. Gemischte Produkte wurden nicht erhalten. Für die weiteren Diolefine wurde komplexe Produktgemische erhalten. Des Weiteren wurden die Diolefine in der Ringschlussmetathese untersucht und die entsprechenden Sultame in sehr guten Ausbeuten erhalten. Die Verwendung der Sultame in der C-H-Aktivierung war erfolglos. Es wird vermutet, dass für diese zweifachsubstituierten Sulfonamide die vorhandenen Reaktionsbedingungen optimiert werden müssen. Abschließend wurden verschiedene, enantiomerenreine Olefine ausgehend von Levoglucosenon dargestellt. Hierfür wurde Levoglucosenon zunächst mit einem Allyl- und 3-Butenylgrignard Reagenz umgesetzt. Die entsprechenden Produkte wurden in moderaten Ausbeuten erhalten. Eine weitere Methode begann mit der Reduktion von Levoglucosenon zum Levoglucosenol. Dieser Alkohol wurde mit Allylbromid erfolgreich verethert. Neben der Untersuchungen zur Ethersynthese, erfolgte die Veresterung von Levoglucosenol mit verschiedenen Sulfonylchloriden zu den entsprechenden Sulfonsäureestern. Diese Olefine wurden in einer Dominometathesereaktion untersucht. Ausgehend vom Allyllevoglucosenylether erfolgte die Darstellung eines Dihydrofurans.…
- Within this work, the first systematic investigation of vinyl sulfonic acid ethyl ester (1a), phenyl vinyl sulfone (1b), N-benzyl-N-methylethene sulfonamide (1c) in the FUJIWARA-MORITANI reaction (alternatively referred to as DHR) was carried out. In this transition metal-catalysed reaction, the formation of a new C-C bond takes place through double activation of a C-H bond. Therefore, an atom-economical construction of molecules can be realised without the formation of by-products in the form of salts. Acetanilides (2) were used as aromatic reactants so that a regiospecific coupling by the catalyst-directing acetamide group (CDG) takes place. An extensive optimisation was carried out for the Pd catalysed DHR and subsequently nine differently substituted 2 could be functionalised with 1a and seven differently substituted 2 with 1b. Since a reaction with 1c failed to occur, a switch was made to a Ru-catalysed method for the DHR. Since a reaction with 1c failed to occur, a switch was made to a Ru-catalysed method for the DHR. With this method, 1c could be functionalised with acetanilides (2) and the spectrum of the acetanilides (2) used could be expanded to deactivating substituents. Subsequently, the sulfalkenylated acetanilides were investigated in further reactions. For this purpose, a reaction sequence consisting of a deacetylation-diazotisation-coupling reaction was used to convert the acetamide group into a leaving group and then to couple it in a MATSUDA-HECK reaction. With this method, several 1,2-dialkenylbenzenes could be obtained and the CDG was used one more time. In addition to transferring the CDG into a leaving group, it could also be integrated into the synthesis of various heterocycles. First, a 1,3 cycloaddition was carried out by deprotonated tosylmethylisocanide on the electron-deficient sulfalkenyl group for the synthesis of pyrroles. Since a reaction with 1c failed to occur, a switch was made to a Ru-catalysed method for the DHR. With this method, 1c could be functionalised with acetanilides (2) and the spectrum of the acetanilides (2) used could be expanded to deactivating substituents. Subsequently, the sulfalkenylated acetanilides were investigated in further reactions. For this purpose, a reaction sequence consisting of a deacetylation-diazotisation-coupling reaction was used to convert the acetamide group into a leaving group and then to couple it in a MATSUDA-HECK reaction. With this method, several 1,2-dialkenylbenzenes could be obtained and the CDG was used one more time. In addition to transferring the CDG into a leaving group, it could also be integrated into the synthesis of various heterocycles. First, a 1,3 cycloaddition was carried out by deprotonated tosylmethylisocanide on the electron-deficient sulfalkenyl group for the synthesis of pyrroles. This was followed by coupling of the pyrrole function and the CDG by cyclocondensation, producing quinolines. Through these syntheses, sulfur analogues of the natural product marinoquionoline A could be obtained. Another transition metal-catalysed C-H activation reaction, the MATSUDA-HECK reaction, was used to arylate 1b with different subtituted aryldiazonium salts. Numerous styrenyl sulfones were obtained. Vinylsulfonyl compounds could not be used in cross-metathesis reactions within this work. Therefore, the synthesis of different dialkenylated sulfonamides was carried out. For this purpose, the chain length of the alkenyl group was varied between 2-3 at the sulfur atom and 3-4 at the nitrogen atom. The dialkenylated sulfonamides were used in the previously investigated C-H activation methods. N-allyl-N-phenylethensulfonamide (3) was successfully functionalised using the DHR and HECK reaction. Here, a method-specific coupling took place depending on the electron density of the corresponding alkenyl group. The DHR led to selective arylation at the vinyl group and the HECK reaction to selective arylation at the allyl group. Mixed products were not obtained. For the other diolefins, complex mixtures of products were obtained. Furthermore, the diolefins were investigated in ring closing metathesis reaction and the corresponding sultams were obtained in very good yields. The use of the synthesised sultams in C-H activation was unsuccessful. It is suggested that for these di-substituted sulfonamides the existing reaction conditions need to be optimised. Finally, various enantiomerically pure olefins were prepared starting from levoglucosenone. For this purpose, levoglucosenone was first reacted with an allyl-Grignard and 3 butenyl-Grignard reagent. The corresponding products were obtained in moderate yields. Another method started with the reduction of levoglucosenone to levoglucosenol. This alcohol was successfully etherified with allyl bromide. In addition to the studies on ether synthesis, the esterification of levoglucosenol with various sulfonyl chlorides to the corresponding sulfonic acid esters was carried out. These olefins were investigated in a domino metathesis reaction. Starting with allyl levoglucosenyl ether, the synthesis of a dihydrofuran was presented.…
|Author details:
|Patrick Sand
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-536879
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-53687
|Reviewer(s):
|Bernd SchmidtORCiD, Pablo WessigORCiDGND, Peter Langer
|Supervisor(s):
|Bernd Schmidt
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Completion year:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2022/02/25
|Release date:
|2022/02/15
|Tag:
|Vinylsulfonylverbindungen; Übergangsmetallkatalyse
transition metal catalysis; vinyl sulfonyl compounds
|Number of pages:
|ix, 169
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|License (German):
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International