Schlacht bei Fehrbellin
|Author details:
|Frank GöseGND
|ISBN:
|978-3-95410-294-5
|Title of parent work (German):
|Brandenburgische Erinnerungsorte – Erinnerungsorte in Brandenburg : Band 1
|Publisher:
|be.bra wissenschaft verlag
|Place of publishing:
|Berlin
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Year of first publication:
|2021
|Completion year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2022/01/28
|First page:
|115
|Last Page:
|126
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|DDC classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 94 Geschichte Europas / 943 Geschichte Mitteleuropas; Deutschlands