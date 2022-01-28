Metadaten
|Author details:
|Daniel KrochmalnikGND
|ISBN:
|978-3-9816903-7-8
|Title of parent work (German):
|Predigtmeditationen im christlich-jüdischen Kontext. Zur Perikopenreihe IV. Jüdische Theologinnen und Theologen legen die Bibel aus
|Subtitle (German):
|Achtung fürs Gesetz
|Publisher:
|Studium in Israel
|Place of publishing:
|Berlin
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Year of first publication:
|2021
|Completion year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2022/01/28
|First page:
|III
|Last Page:
|VI
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
|DDC classification:
|2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion