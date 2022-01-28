Schließen

Ex 34,29-35

Metadaten
Author details:Daniel KrochmalnikGND
ISBN:978-3-9816903-7-8
Title of parent work (German):Predigtmeditationen im christlich-jüdischen Kontext. Zur Perikopenreihe IV. Jüdische Theologinnen und Theologen legen die Bibel aus
Subtitle (German):Achtung fürs Gesetz
Publisher:Studium in Israel
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2021
Completion year:2021
Release date:2022/01/28
First page:III
Last Page:VI
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion

